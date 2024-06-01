The PC case has evolved over the years but it's still largely the same deal. You pick up a standard ATX mid-tower chassis, install a few fans and an RGB-enabled liquid AIO CPU cooler, and call it a day. Having built more systems than I can recall, it was time for something a little different. The Power Mac G5 tower is a gorgeous aluminum chassis with an expansive internal space, high-quality build, and excellent airflow support. Something I failed to note in my introductory piece on Project G5 is my desire to own a Power Mac G5 as soon as I spent time using it in school.

Souring and prepping all the required parts

Creating a blank canvas for Project G5

The Power Mac G5 is no longer made nor sold so you'll need to hit classified websites such as eBay to source a second-hand unit. It's best to check for damage and other issues that could hamper your build process or the result. You could go for a Power Mac G5 or Mac Pro as the process and result will be similar. Though the unit I managed to get hold of has a few knocks and scratches, I believe it adds character. As covered in my earlier piece, here's everything that's going inside the Power Mac G5:

This project would have progressed nowhere without the excellent David from The Laser Hive. David sells full G5 conversion kits and accessories that make the entire process painless with full instructions that make them as simple as putting together IKEA furniture. I'll be using the G5 Full ATX conversion kit with integrated PSU mount for Project G5. With all the required parts at hand, it was time to take apart the insides of the Power Mac G5. All the plastic and metal internal structural components had to go.

This left a vast amount of space to work with, though it did mean I lost most anchor points for fans in the front section of the chassis. Leaving the shelf would allow for a bracket to be purchased from The Laster Hive, but I thought I could make a custom fan bracket further down the line. With the chosen CPU cooler and rear case fan, I'll already have three 120mm blowers pulling air through the Power Mac G5. Add in the GPU with its tri-fan cooling and the PSU and I should have ample airflow to keep things reasonably cool.

Unfortunately, the metal bar for the side panel latch snapped, likely due to the nuts securing it not being torqued enough and allowing it to bend. Some super glue addressed this and the mechanism works like new. Any unwanted hardware was recycled at the local household waste center, which happened to be just about every piece of metal and plastic from inside the G5.

Building a PC inside a Power Mac G5

It's easier than it looks

The Power Mac G5 has been used for many PC builds but I still thought I would encounter some hitch. Alas, it was time to get cracking ... or rather "dremeling." After marking out the areas I needed to cut from the rear of the Power Mac G5, the angle grinder made quick work of the perforated aluminum panel. Once enough of the panel had been removed, the new backplate could be placed atop the G5 and secured into place with a handful of screws, washers, and nuts.

With the rear of the Project G5 now taking shape and resembling the back side of a PC, it was time to focus on the motherboard tray or lack thereof. A metal ATX motherboard tray with preinstalled acrylic brackets is included with the conversion kit from The Laser Hive for mounting atop existing points inside the Power Mac G5 case. Before this was possible, the existing standoffs had to be removed. Thankfully, these can be knocked out of their housing with a light knock of a hammer. I would also remove the rest throughout the chassis as they will not be needed for the PC build.

The tray can then be attached to the inside of the Power Mac G5 and now we're cooking. It wasn't quite time for mounting hardware, including the motherboard, as more dremel work was required. The front I/O is incompatible with an ATX motherboard and thus The Laser Hive provides a pre-assembled replacement package with a sleek aluminum bracket and illuminated power button. There's also an array of USB-A 3.0 ports and some audio jacks for good measure. Again, marking around the template and cutting out the metal took some time. It's always best to remove a little and work from there.