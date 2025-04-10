Google Photos is fantastic for backing up your devices to the cloud and saving memories for later enjoyment. The problem is it's owned and managed by Google, one of the largest tech firms in the world. That's perfectly fine for availability as there's hardly ever a time when Google Photos is unavailable due to a technical issue, but it means you're relying on the company to continue storing your media and protecting it against potential attacks. Not to mention there's always the potential for a free tier to be adjusted or removed altogether.

Many of these cloud services, Google Photos included, have limited storage space. It's servicable to get you up and running, but once you add more than one device to the backup plan and venture out to take plenty of photos and videos with friends and family, you can quickly find yourself running out of space. That's where a Synology NAS can solve all your issues. It brings all your media storage to your home, offers plenty of storage (depending on the drives used), and is almost free after purchasing everything.

I grew tired of relying on Google Photos and decided to build my own solution with a Synology NAS. Here's how it went.

What is Immich?