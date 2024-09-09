Building positive habits is key to achieving our career, work, personal, and relationship goals. But let’s face it. Creating an ideal habit tracker can be a chore in itself. While there are dozens of digital habit trackers out there, adding another tool to your ever-growing list of apps may not be productive at all. Here is where Notion comes into play. Aside from jotting down notes, managing projects, creating journal entries, and keeping a book list, you can also use Notion to track your habits.

That said, the entire process isn’t as straightforward as it seems. It requires a database with specific formulas for an ideal habit tracker page in Notion. To make things easier for you, I've gone ahead and created a comprehensive habit tracker in Notion that is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, allowing you to skip the busywork and concentrate on developing those transformative habits.

You can follow the step-by-step instructions in the post below if you'd like to create a truly unique habit tracker for yourself. Or, if you are short on time, you can use the template I've linked near the bottom of this page and simply copy it to your Notion account.

Related 10 power tricks every Notion user should know Complete your ideal Notion setup by following these tips

Start a Notion page as a habit tracker

As is the case with any Notion page, to begin, you can create a page from scratch and add a favicon, banner, and any quote which may inspire you.

Open your personal Notion workspace and click + beside Private to add a new page. Give it a relevant name, assign an icon, and insert a banner at the top. You can upload an image from your computer or find a suitable one from Unsplash. Let’s add a motivational quote as well. Type /quote and insert a quote that keeps you motivated every day. Click the six-dot menu, expand Quote size and select Large to make it prominent.

Utilize Notion widgets

Now that the basics are in place, it’s time to insert widgets. Since Notion doesn’t support them natively, you need to import them from third-party marketplaces. In the example below, we will use a couple of widgets from Widgetbox.

Navigate to Widgetbox and glance over the list of widgets. Let’s select Life Progress chart. Click Create. Customize the content of your life progress bar. You can adjust date of birth, set life expectancy, tweak background, font, life bar, and year bar color. Copy the URL. Move to your Notion page. Type /embed and paste the link you copied from the above. Your widget will appear, and it’s ready to use. Similarly, you could insert a clock, weather, or any other relevant widgets that may help you reach your goals.

Design a weekly habit tracker

I will create a weekly habit tracker now. For that, we will create an advanced database with relevant columns and a couple of progress bars.

Create a Habit Tracker heading. Type /table and insert Table view. Enter the first column as Tasks. Select another column and click Edit property. Change its type to Checkbox. Rename the column as Mon (Monday). Similarly, create different columns for the other days of the week. Now, you need to insert another column called Formula. Head to Edit property and expand the Formula tab. Enter the formula as shown below.

(((((toNumber(Mon) + toNumber(Tue)) + toNumber(Wed)) + toNumber(Thu)) + toNumber(Fri)) + toNumber(Sat)) + toNumber(Sun)

You can show it as a bar, insert a number if required, change the bar color, divide it by 7 (seven days a week), and enable or disable the number. Similarly, you can add a ring bar using the same formula as above.

Here is what your habit tracker should look like. You can calculate the count and percent for each habit in the table below. From now on, whenever you click the checkbox, the database should automatically update the progress and ring bar to visualize your progress.

Set weekly goals and priorities

Your weekly habit tracker is set now. You can add upcoming tasks and priorities to help you track everything like a pro. They are quite easy to add. You can add Weekly Tasks and Priorities headings and arrange them on the sidebar.

Create a Weekly Tasks header and give it a background color. Highlight the weekdays and turn them into a toggle list. Insert a to-do list under each weekday. Now, add another header called Priorities and enter your most important tasks for the week.

As for your weekly tasks, you can type @remind beside any task and set a reminder for a specific time of the day, to actively help you to achieve your goals.

Add a weekly calendar

Now that Notion supports your existing Gmail calendars, you can insert a weekly view to check your upcoming tasks.

Type /Calendar and insert a calendar block. Now, change the calendar view to Week. To do so, click the three-dot menu, expand Layout, and select Show calendar as. Click Week. You can click + to add an event or select Open in Calendar to check your existing Gmail events.

Related You're missing out if you haven't tried these Notion templates Setting up a Notion page from scratch is counterproductive. Instead, try these templates to get started.

Pro tip: Add reflection notes and decorative elements

Your ultimate productive habit tracker is almost ready to use in Notion. Let’s conclude it with some decorative elements and reflection notes.

Add a header called Self-Reflection. Insert a list and dividers to keep your notes separate. You can also add some images to enhance the Notion page’s aesthetic appeal. Check the screenshot below for reference.

There are other ways to level up your Notion pages, too. From custom font types to callout blocks, there are ample options to choose from. Check our dedicated guide to create beautiful Notion pages in minutes.

If you don’t want to design a Notion page from scratch, you can download a ready-made template for the content we've just discussed into your Notion account using the link below.

Notion Habit Tracker See at Notion

The ultimate Notion habit tracker you have been waiting for

There you have it. Your simple yet effective weekly habit tracker is ready to use. You can import it to your workspace, and once you adjust it a bit to your liking, you can even save it as a generic page so that you can copy and reuse the same in the future. As you can see, aside from a habit tracker, I have also incorporated weekly goals, priorities, and a calendar view to keep your productive journey steady.

What are you waiting for? Create a personalized habit tracker today and say goodbye to other such apps that may be cluttering your phone. Aside from a habit tracker, you can also use Notion to plan your life like a pro. Check out our dedicated post to design and use a life planner page in Notion.