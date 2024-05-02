Building a custom PC can be a challenging experience, especially if it's your first time. After completion, however, it's a rewarded project that can save you money compared to pre-built systems. We see plenty of hardware pass through our doors for review on XDA and decided to take some of the more affordable parts in our inventory to see how cheaply we could create a 1440p gaming PC.

Building a budget 1440p gaming PC

CPU and GPU

I opted for the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G for the CPU and GPU. It's brand new, allowing you to take advantage of the latest AMD chipset and architecture, and rolls both components into a single package. This keeps temperatures down with less hardware inside the PC case and is also great for cutting costs. Inside this package is a powerful 8-core CPU with 16 threads that can run at up to 5.1 GHz.

Alongside the processor is an integrated GPU in the form of the AMD Radeon 780M. The GPU has 12 cores at 2.9 GHz, making the Ryzen 7 8700G a capable chip for work and play without a discrete graphics card. These GPU cores can handle 1080p and even some 1440p gaming. It even comes with a bundled cooler!

Game AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Cyberpunk 2077 48 FPS Elden Ring 63 FPS Far Cry 6 59 FPS GTA V 101 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider 69 FPS

The above results were captured using a 1080p monitor with settings set to low before AMD fixed the issue with the 8000 series APUs scaling back power. The results aren't groundbreaking, but considering this is an APU that can pull 85W, it's fantastic for a low-power system that won't produce much heat. The APU fares far better these days and is able to push far above these numbers. Enable FSR and you'll have a killer gaming experience.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD's Ryzen 7 8700G is a powerful APU with integrated processing and graphics, negating the need for a discrete GPU. It's powerful enough for 1080p and 1440p gaming. $329 at Amazon $329 at Newegg $329 at Best Buy

Motherboard

There are some excellent motherboards that don't cost too much and the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE is a fine example. Priced at $200, this motherboard pushes the B650 chipset to its limits with solid performance for the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G. There's also support for DDR5 RAM and a good array of internal headers, paving the way for future hardware upgrades.

AM5 is still a new platform and one AMD plans to support for a few more years.

Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE The Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE offers premium aesthetic and great features at an affordable price. $240 at Amazon $240 at Newegg

RAM and storage