Let’s say you’ve built a cutting-edge home server using enterprise-grade equipment and armed it with one of the best virtualization platforms on the block. If you’re into home labs, you’ll have a blast arming it with a battalion of containers and VMs. However, you’ll have to be connected to the server's local network every time you wish to work on a project.

But what if you’re a frequent traveler and need to leave the comfort of your tinkering lab every now and then? A virtual private network can help you connect to your home server from untrusted external networks without compromising the security of your workstation. But if you’re not fond of spending hundreds of dollars every month on a paid VPN, you can host one on a budget-friendly Raspberry Pi!

Related I use Terraform to automatically provision VMs on Proxmox - here's how While it may seem rather daunting, Terraform is an amazing automation tool for provisioning virtual machines on your home lab

What you’ll need for this project

Since a WireGuard server barely consumes any resources, you don’t need a top-of-the-line Raspberry Pi model and can go for a budget-friendly Zero board. I’ve used the desktop version of the Raspberry Pi OS in this tutorial, but you can also opt for the CLI version of the distribution if you want to optimize the resource consumption.

While there are a couple of ways to get WireGuard up and running on a Raspberry Pi, I’ve gone with the wg-easy package, as it offers a convenient web-based UI to manage the VPN. But since we’ll run wg-easy inside a container, you should install a container runtime beforehand. I’ve gone with Docker to keep things simple, and you can consult our beginner’s guide to setting up Docker Engine on the Raspberry Pi in case you run into trouble when configuring its packages.

Enabling port forwarding on your router

Before you can dabble in the Raspberry Pi terminal, you’ll have to set up port forwarding inside your router. Otherwise, you’ll only be able to access the VPN from local clients, which defeats the very purpose of this tutorial. While the exact steps may vary depending on your router, here’s a general outline of the overall procedure: