I’ve been a Windows user for decades, and have used the OS series for most of my workloads, be it gaming, testing new hardware, or even writing articles such as this one. However, I’m not too fond of burdening my daily driver with too many apps, especially when said applications lie on the coding side. Conflicting packers are a hundred times more annoying to troubleshoot on Windows than on Linux, and I’d rather not pollute my system with a barrage of packages and dependencies.

Virtual machines serve as a panacea for my woes, as I can offload all my tools into an isolated environment and connect to it via a Remote Desktop Protocol. In fact, Microsoft used to offer VMs laden with all the utilities you'd ever need in a development environment. The key word here is "used to," because, just like other useful products that had tons of potential, Microsoft has more-or-less scrapped the project — with the download links for the virtual machine files being “temporarily unavailable” since October 2024.

Since I use my home lab for practically every other project, I figured I should build my own version of a Windows 11 dev environment inside a virtual machine. And I’m glad I did, as this beast of a VM can deal with everything I throw at it.

Proxmox saves the day yet again

But setting up a Windows 11 VM is somewhat tricky