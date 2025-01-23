I've gone back and forth between variants of Apple and Microsoft's operating systems all my life, starting with ProDOS on the Apple IIc. Since then, I've used every version of MS-DOS, Windows (yes, even Windows Me and Windows Phone), and every variant of Mac software through OS X and macOS. And while Apple's current crop of hardware is impressive, Windows 11 PCs have got my heart locked up.

Whatever my feelings about Microsoft's insistence on rebranding everything to include Copilot, Windows 11 feels like home, and I haven't felt that way on a Windows-based PC since XP. After years of using MacBooks, I'm even going to get a Windows laptop the next time I need to upgrade. It'll be an Arm-based laptop, for sure, but continual improvements to Windows 11 have reduced my usual wanderlust, and I think I'm going to give it the long haul.

5 Gaming on macOS is still terrible

Apple is now the also-ran after the huge advances in Linux gaming

The biggest reason that I can't be far from a Windows 11 PC is for gaming. We've tested most of the Apple Silicon chips, including in the new M4 Mac mini, and while the hardware is powerful for productivity tasks, it falls short of the mark for gaming. Our tests show passable frame rates at 1080p, but who games at that resolution in 2025 unless you're a high-FPS esports gamer? Plus, the selection is laughable, with the only notable exceptions being big-name AAA titles from a few years ago that have been natively ported to Apple Silicon, like Death Stranding.

Even Linux has a better time here because of the huge effort Valve put into making the Proton compatibility layer so that the Steam Deck would succeed. Apple has made a point about being more supportive of game studios in several keynotes now, but the effort since has almost dried up, and Apple Arcade seems to be the only place getting new titles these days.

The picture on Windows 11 is much better, with multiple app stores, tons of games, emulation for older titles and console games, and more. SteamOS might catch up soon when the beta for other devices arrives, but some things won't be available, notably anything from the Microsoft Store.

4 I don't like the menu bar

Give me menus in my app windows, Apple