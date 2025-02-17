Linux distros might be extremely popular in the server community, but they’re still a niche in the general computing sector, which the Windows lineup continues to dominate. Ever since I began my home lab obsession, I’ve spent more time with Linux than Windows – and let me tell you, Linux distributions have some game-changing features that are severely lacking in their modern Windows counterparts.

5 Troubleshooting is a cinch

You've got terminal commands to thank for that