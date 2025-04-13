Note-taking is a task that most of us perform regularly. Whether you're in a meeting, discussing deliverables with your colleague, or have a personal matter to attend to, most of us resort to our Notes app to pen all of them down. Owing to this, it becomes extremely important to pick the right note-taking tool based on one's specific needs. If you end up picking the wrong platform, you may be stuck for a long time, since you may have paid for it, or you wouldn't want to migrate all your data to an alternate app or tool. The fact that there are tons of note-taking apps out there makes things harder for the average user.

Notion is all the rage right now. But is it good enough for me? OneNote is included with my Microsoft 365 subscription. So, should I use it by default? Is Joplin the most secure way to take notes, since I can self-host it? These are questions and dilemmas I have had for the longest time. That's when I decided to chalk out a proper plan to determine which is the best note-taking app for me. During this process, I realized how everyone's requirements for a note-taking app are so different, which encouraged me to write a detailed guide on how you can find the perfect note-taking app that works perfectly for you.

Identifying your primary use case

Do you write with a stylus or collaborate often?