Frigate is one of the most popular NVR utilities out there, and for good reason. It has terrific motion detection provisions, works with most AI accelerators, and offers a clean UI to monitor your camera feed – all while running on low-power devices like the Raspberry Pi. While Frigate can utilize the WebPush protocol to send notifications to web browsers, it may seem too rudimentary when you’ve got a home lab armed to the teeth with cool self-hosted services.

But if you’ve got a Home Assistant server, you can create an automation to get notified as soon as Frigate detects motion in your security cameras. The best part? Thanks to a certain blueprint, you don’t have to spend hours creating the right YAML script for the automation!