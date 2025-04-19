Capable of controlling a myriad of smart devices and IoT gizmos, Home Assistant is one of the best services you can self-host on your workstation. If you’re as much of a fan of Proxmox as I am, you may already have configured a HASS virtual machine on top of your PVE host.

Typically, you’d use the Console tab on Proxmox’s UI to manage your Home Assistant server. But have you ever wanted to flip the (metaphorical) script by overseeing your Proxmox Virtual Environment’s operations from your HASS server? For tinkerers who find this wacky idea intriguing, here’s a detailed guide on how you can control your Proxmox workstation from your Home Assistant hub.

What you’ll need for this project

From the title alone, you may have guessed that a Proxmox server and a Home Assistant instance are the centerpieces of the project, and you’re free to virtualize the latter inside your PVE war machine. Speaking of, there are a couple of ways to deploy HASS on Proxmox, but I suggest ditching the container route and going with a virtual machine for your Home Assistant hub. You could technically set up the necessary HACS add-on regardless of your virtual guest, but VMs make the installation process a lot simpler.

Configuring the HACS integration in Home Assistant

Once you’ve got a Proxmox server and an HASS instance up and running, it’s time to arm the latter with Home Assistant Community Store. To do so,