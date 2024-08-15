Key Takeaways Create a personalized Notion Life Planner to streamline days, boost focus, and achieve goals effectively.

Integrate widgets like progress bars, weather, and clocks to add functionality and aesthetics to your planner.

Organize daily routines, reading lists, goals, and wishlist within the Notion Planner for efficient planning and tracking.

Are you overwhelmed with juggling tasks, appointments, and life goals? We have all been there. What if I tell you there is a way to streamline your life and boost productivity? Well, with Notion, you can create a life planner that caters to all your needs. In this post, I will unveil the ultimate Notion life planner page – carefully crafted to streamline your days, amplify your focus, and help you achieve your goals with an aesthetic touch.

Whether you are juggling work, developing habits, tracking your wishlist, creating a reading tracker, or managing personal projects, this planner has got you covered. First, I will take you through the steps to create such an effective life planner. I will also share it as a template so that you can copy it to your Notion workspace and make changes from there based on your own goals and preferences.

Create a new page

Let’s start with the basics. First, you need to create a personal workspace and add a new page. Follow the steps below.

Head to your Notion workspace. Select the + beside Private. Name it something such as Life Planner. Select Add icon and Add cover at the top to insert relevant ones per your preference. Let’s add a motivational quote to start your day with some inspiration. Type /quote and write down the quote. Click the six-dot menu, expand Quote size and select Large to make it prominent.

You can also use custom fonts to make your quote stand out.

Integrate Notion widgets

Notion doesn’t come with any widgets by default. You need to use third-party sources to import relevant widgets to your life planner page. I have added a clock, weather, and progress bar widget at the top. Here’s how you can include them.

Life Progress bar

In the example below, we will use WidgetBox service to add these widgets.

Head to the WidgetBox, search for the life progress bar, and select Create. Tweak the life progress bar to your preferences. You can change the date of birth, set life expectancy, tweak the background, text, and other colors, and even enhance it with a rounded corner radius. Once you make all the changes, check out the live preview and copy it. Move to your Notion page, type /embed and paste the link. Select Embed link and check out your widget in action.

Similarly, you will probably want to add weather and clock widgets to your Notion page. In the example below, I added a retro widget and selected New York as the default location. You can tweak these details from WidgetBox. You can simply scroll on the weather widget then, whenever you want to check the forecast for the remaining week.

Add a daily check-in and night routine

I have also added a daily check-in using the toggle list and a night routine that many follow. Here’s how.

Enter your night routine and jot down relevant habits before bed. Once your block is ready, click the six-dot menu beside it and turn it into a callout block. I have also added a daily check-in with relevant questions. I have turned the daily check-in into a callout block and changed the favicon. As for the rest of the questions, I have turned them into an easy toggle list by typing /toggle list and added relevant check boxes under each question.

These are just some sample questions and check boxes for a daily check-in. You can tweak them as per your preferences of course.

Integrate Notion calendar

Right after adding a routine and daily check-in, I added a calendar to glance over my upcoming meetings and tasks. With the introduction of Notion calendar, you no longer need to use third-party tools to add a calendar view. I have added a weekly view in the life planner template. Here’s how.

Head to a Notion page and type /calendar to insert a calendar. By default, it adds a monthly calendar that takes up too much space on a page. Click the three-dot menu beside your calendar and expand Layout. Select Show calendar as and select Week. You can give it a relevant name and start creating events and tasks. Click + item under any day to open a page. You can add a title, tag, date, other properties, and comments to an event.

Create a reading list

If you would like to keep track of your favorite books, here's how you can create a reading list on your Notion page.

Type /database and insert a table view on your Notion page. Add relevant columns like Books, Category, Status, URL, and more, and start adding the relevant details. For example, I have added Fiction, Love, and Thriller as categories. I have added In progress, Done, and Not started as status.

It’s entirely up to you to craft the entire database in the way you want to review it. You can even select the book name and additional details like cover page, interesting tidbits, and more.

Enter your goals and wishlist

I have included long-term goals and a yearly wishlist in the life planner Notion page. Like before, I have turned them into callout blocks for better visibility.

Create two columns with Long-term goals and Yearly wishlist. Convert both of them into callouts. You can click the six-dot menu, expand turn into and select Callout. Make sure to change the callout icon.

Create a navigation block

This is purely optional. However, I prefer having a navigation block at the bottom of the life planner. You can pin your existing Notion pages for easy access. In the example below, I have inserted Expenses, Projects, and College schedule pages for quick access. Check out the screenshot above for reference.

Unlock your best self

I have shared these step-by-step instructions so that you can create a custom life planner that fits your needs. That said, if you want to quick-start your strategy, simply download this Notion template from the link above. What are you waiting for? Create an effective life planner in Notion and say goodbye to scattered notes, thoughts, and daily tasks and hello to more organized and stress-free planning.

If you want to create more such pages with specific needs and agendas, check out our separate guide to learn the top tips to design beautiful Notion pages.