I make a living by publishing content online, so you can only imagine how much time I spend in front of a screen daily. While most of my work happens during the day, and I generally wind up by evening, there are days when things can get stretched to late nights. Whenever that happens, I prefer working with the lights turned off. However, I recently learned that it's not good practice, as the contrast between the dark room and the bright screen can cause stress on the eyes. At the same time, I also don't like keeping the bright lights in my room turned on late at night. So, to strike the right balance, I decided to pick up a light bar for my monitor.

This is a decision I made after reading about different ways in which I can reduce my eye strain. A monitor light bar sits right above any of the best monitors and only throws light in a single direction, so it's not as bright or distracting as keeping your room's light switched on at night. Moreover, it also looks aesthetically pleasing and adds to the vibe of my setup. While I got one without expecting it to do much, I was pleasantly surprised by the difference it made to my productivity when working in the dark.

Drastically reduced my eye strain

Small yet effective

Working in the dark means that your eyes are constantly strained due to the contrast between the dark surroundings and the bright screen. No matter how much you reduce your screen's brightness, it's always going to be brighter than your surroundings. This can lead to sore or watery eyes, both of which are harmful and can have long-term implications.

What a light bar does is reduce this contrast by lighting up the surroundings ever so slightly. It's not harsh enough to bother you, while also being sufficiently bright to reduce the fatigue caused to your eyes. After using a light bar for a week, I could sense that my eyes felt less tired than they did without it.

Improves focus and productivity

Only lights up the required portions