Part of being a tech reviewer is always trying out the latest gadgets, and that's why nothing ever stays on my desk for too long. The best keyboards fall into that category, too — I usually test out each one for a few weeks and move onto the next. However, that means when something sticks around as part of my workflow, you know it's outstanding. I've tested multiple flagship phones, desktop PCs, and laptops over the last few months, but it's one ergonomic keyboard that impressed me the most.

The Logitech Wave Keys for Mac ended up being a comfortable, functional, and polished keyboard that made me want to sit at my desk and start typing. It's called the "wave" because the keys literally look like a wave, with the keys sloping upward in the middle for enhanced ergonomics. The built-in wrist cushion helps, too. Put it all together, and I think the Wave Keys for Mac might represent my keyboard endgame. I never thought I'd ditch either my low-profile or top-tier mechanical keyboards for an oddly-shaped ergonomic alternative, and yet here we are. It has been a life-changer for productivity and comfort, and you might want to consider one.

First, I was a mechanical keyboard convert

When I finally gave these big and bulky keyboards a try, I thought I'd reached the end

Most of us type on a keyboard for some amount of time each day, and others — like myself — spend almost their entire day typing. How does the average consumer go from typing on a laptop keyboard to using an ergonomic keyboard? The jump feels massive, I know, but it could be worth taking. I spent most of my life scoffing at mechanical and ergonomic keyboards before I finally gave in and tried them. Starting with low-profile mechanical keyboards, I was able to slowly open up my palate for different form factors until I ended up with an ergonomic keyboard I loved on my desk.

I started with the Lofree Flow, a mechanical keyboard that isn't that much bigger than a regular board. Now that the Lofree Edge exists, I'd recommend starting with that model instead if you've never tried a mechanical or ergonomic keyboard before — it's about the size of Apple's Magic Keyboard. Both of these offerings will give you a taste of how different switches can improve the typing experience without drastically changing the form factor and amount of travel you're used to.

The Lofree Edge keyboard compared with the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Eventually, my mechanical keyboard journey took me through models like the Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard and the NuPhy Field75. By this point, I was a believer. The tactile and audial feedback that comes with mechanical keyboards makes them more comfortable and satisfying to use. However, they weren't perfect. Notably, the thicker chassis and additional travel that typically comes with mechanical keyboards can be a cause for wrist and hand pain without a solid wrist rest.

An ergonomic keyboard solved comfort issues I didn't even know about

The Logitech Wave Keys for Mac combined comfort and utility in the perfect way