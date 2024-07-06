Key Takeaways Bitwarden is a top free password manager with cross-platform support, feature-rich, and secure.

It offers unlimited devices, passwords, vault sharing, and two-step login in its free plan.

Apple Passwords and Microsoft Wallet are alternative free options for Apple and Microsoft users, respectively.

There are dozens of password manager apps out there. Most of them are paid services or work on a freemium model. 1Password used to be my go-to recommendation, but their native apps on mobile and desktop took a hit when the company switched to Electon tech with v8. LastPass, another popular password manager, has suffered data breaches in recent times, so now there is a huge question mark over the company’s credibility.

Dashlane, a robust password management tool, offers a free trial only. After that, you need to pay $5 per month to unlock all features. If you are looking for some free alternatives that do the job without any compromises on your laptop, you have come to the right place.

1 Bitwarden

Among all the free password managers, Bitwarden definitely stands out for several reasons. Here are the major reasons why Bitwarden remains my top pick on the list.

Cross-platform availability

Bitwarden has all the basics covered for a password manager. First of all, it’s available on all the major mobile, browser, and desktop platforms. Bitwarden has native apps on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, Android, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and more. If you have a Chromebook, you can access your personal details from the web application, too.

Whichever mobile or desktop platform you prefer, you won’t have a hard time accessing your login entries.

Feature-packed

You shouldn’t underestimate Bitwarden because of its free price tag. The company hasn’t skimped on any important features.

In terms of password management, you can use different types (Login, Card, Identity, or Secure note), store your entries in relevant folders like Bank, Shopping, Social media, Email, and more, and even mark your frequently used password logins as favorites for easy access.

When you create a new entry, you can add all the relevant details like username, password, URL, and notes, and even create new custom fields. Other noteworthy features include the ability to share vault items with other users, 2FA, passkey management, Bitwarden Send (more on that later), password generator, and vault health reports.

The latter warns when you have any passwords that are weak, reused, or exposed, and other relevant security information.

A robust free plan

Unlike other password managers, Bitwarden comes with a solid free plan. It supports all the core features, which should be good enough for most users. Bitwarden offers unlimited devices, unlimited passwords, vault sharing, Bitwarden Send (text only), two-step login, email alias integration, and an option to self-host Bitwarden server application in the free plan. The Personal Premium plan is also reasonably priced at $10 per month, should you choose to upgrade.

Privacy and security

Bitwarden is high on security. It is an open-source software and comes with zero-knowledge encryption where your data is secured with a unique user key. Bitwarden Send is another handy security add-on that allows you to transmit data privately to anyone (even non-users) with end-to-end encryption.

If you want to share a confidential note, simply enter name, text, expiry date, password, and generate a sharing link.

If you don’t want to store your private account details on company servers, you have the option to install and deploy Bitwarden to your server, too.

2 Apple Passwords

Apple Passwords (formerly known as iCloud Keychain), used to be basic at best. The company recently revamped the service with native apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Following the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia update (only available so far in beta at the time of writing), you can access your login entries right from the Passwords app.

If you don’t have developer beta prior to launch, access your passwords from the Settings menu in the meantime.

The Passwords app is available on Windows and Chrome Web Store, too. It stores your passwords, passkeys, 2FA codes, Wi-Fi passwords, and more. Apple also displays security recommendations for changing your compromised passwords. While Passwords will work seamlessly on Apple devices, it is unavailable on the Android platform, which may discourage some users.

3 Microsoft Wallet

If you use Microsoft Edge as the default web browser on desktop and mobile, use Microsoft Wallet to save your login entries. It’s your central hub to store your payment methods for easy checkout, frequently used passwords, and personal information like date of birth and address. You can also save Microsoft Wallet as a PWA (Progressive Web App) on Mac and Windows for easy access.

Other features include express checkout, the ability to track your order status, a security add-on to scan and warn for leaked passwords, a password generator, and more. As for the mobile platform, you can access your passwords through the Microsoft Authenticator app on iPhone and Android. You can even set it as the default password manager to autofill login details on your phone.

Safeguard your login details

You don’t necessarily need to start another subscription to save your account credentials and financial details. Bitwarden ticks all the boxes for a password manager. If you don’t prefer Bitwarden, consider Apple Passwords or Microsoft Wallet as the default password manager on your devices.

If you like the idea of free quality alternatives to costly apps, check our separate listicle if you want to find more free alternatives to the most popular paid apps.