Adobe Illustrator is the industry standard for vector graphics for a reason. However, with a monthly cost of $23 (or $60 for Creative Cloud), many people—particularly hobbyists, students, or beginners—may find they neither require nor can afford such a comprehensive solution. If you are looking to explore your design options, there is a whole world of powerful, free alternatives out there. That said, not every tool is capable enough to replace Adobe Illustrator.

In light of this, I have shortlisted the top three options to unlock your creative freedom without breaking the bank. Let’s go over them.

3 Figma

Close

While Figma is primarily known as a collaborative web-based UI/UX design tool, it is quite powerful at creating vector graphics, too. Indeed, I have observed numerous professionals utilizing Figma for their graphic design needs while also creating mockups for websites and apps.

Figma provides an extensive suite of vector editing tools that allow you to precisely adjust shapes, paths, and text, plus make use of boolean operations, vector networks, and additional features. The company’s starter plan is completely free and offers a generous amount of features, making it ideal for individual designers and small projects.

Figma See at Figma

2 Krita

Although Krita is generally known as an open-source digital painting software, it surprises many with its vector capabilities. While the features list isn’t as extensive as Illustrator, Krita has ample add-ons and can be a viable free alternative for certain users.

Krita is an entirely free and open-source software, continuously enhanced and refined by a dedicated community. As for the vector tools, it supports vector layers, path editing tools, boolean operations like combine and subtract for more complex designs, text tools, and more.

Thanks to its phenomenal brush engine, Krita mostly focuses on digital painting, and if you require advanced vector editing features, you might find it limiting. This leads us to my top free alternative to Illustrator on this list – Inkscape.

Krita See at Krita

1 Inkscape: My go-to solution

Inkscape is a fantastic open-source alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It offers a comprehensive set of features that rival Adobe’s offering, has an active community, file format support, and more. Here is why Inkspace can be a powerful tool for all your design needs.

UI and cross-platform solution

Inkspace is a true cross-platform Illustrator alternative. It is available on Windows, Mac (both Intel and Apple Silicon), and Linux. Unlike other apps, Inkscape is completely free to use, with no hidden costs, optional paid premium packs, or subscription charges. Cross-platform availability is non-negotiable for someone like me who frequently switches between a MacBook Pro and a Windows workstation.

Inkscape has a neat user interface. It doesn’t look as outdated as other open-source alternatives like GIMP (sorry, GIMP fans). You also have multiple options to change the entire look of the app.

Unlike Krita, Inkscape doesn’t skimp on any important vector editing tool. Whether you want to create a graphics design from scratch or edit an existing one, you have ample features at your fingertips to get the job done.

Inkscape offers flexible path operations to create precise paths with Bezier curves and Spiro curves. It also has extensive path operations to combine, subtract, and edit paths with Boolean operations, node editing, and more. Inkscape hasn’t compromised on object transformation or text tools either.

Other advanced features include non-destructive effects on paths, mesh gradients to create complex shading and blending, the ability to convert bitmap images into vector graphics with the built-in tracing engine, and more. Overall, the features list is quite extensive and should cater to professionals, too.

Excellent file format support

By default, Inkscape uses SVG format, which is an open standard and well-recognized. It also supports and lets you import other popular formats like AI (Adobe Illustrator), PDF, EPS, and PS. As for exports, you can choose to save your creation in PNG, JPG, PDF, and EPS formats.

Overall, you have complete flexibility when working with files from different sources and can easily share your designs with others, regardless of their device and software.

Active community

Inkscape comes with a steep learning curve. It may take some time to get familiar with Inkscape’s interface and workflow. And here is where its active community comes into play. The software boasts comprehensive official documentation as well as community-driven tutorials and resources.

Whether you are a beginner or stuck on a specific query, you won’t have a hard time finding a solution on the web.

Rich extension store

Thanks to its community-driven development, Inkscape has a respectable number of extensions to enhance the software’s capabilities. Whether you're looking for specialized tools or artistic effects, the vast library of extensions provides something for everyone.

Inkscape See at Inkscape

Related 10 Adobe tools you can use without a subscription All the Adobe greatness with none of the Adobe cost

Free yourself from a pricey Illustrator

Whether you are looking to create stunning logos, eye-catching illustrations, or trendy web graphics, there is a free tool to help you achieve your design goals. What are you waiting for? Take these apps for a spin, pick one that aligns with your workflow and vision, and start your design journey without emptying your wallet.

Meanwhile, if you want to go beyond vector graphics, check out our dedicated post to find the other top alternatives to popular Adobe apps.