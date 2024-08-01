Key Takeaways GIMP is a powerful open-source alternative to Photoshop, offering robust features for image editing.

Pixlr is a convenient online tool for lighter image work, but has limitations on its free tier.

Paint.NET is a user-friendly option for beginners, resembling Windows Paint but with additional capabilities for editing.

When working with Photoshop and growing used to its quirks and seriously powerful toolsets, the prospect of canceling the subscription to save money can be daunting. Is there a free alternative that works just as well as Photoshop? I haven't used Adobe Photoshop in just north of a decade, not since I made the switch to GIMP. This has saved me in the region of $3,000 and I've not looked back. There are a few solid alternatives to Photoshop that I will list right here for you to try and see how much you could save.

1 GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP)

GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) Pros Open-source and freely available

Powerful image editing toolset Cons Doesn't have the most intuitive UI

GNU Image Manipulation Program (or GIMP for short) is a powerful open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop. It's one of the easiest and feature-rich solutions to migrate from Photoshop. Whether you're working with photos, custom-made images, or large projects, GIMP will be able to handle it all. It's sometimes surprising to recall just how powerful this software is, considering it's available for absolutely nothing on every platform. One area where GIMP does lack is an intuitive UI. Even after years, you'll still encounter a few frustrating hurdles.

Thankfully, because of the software's cross-platform availability and popularity, there are countless tutorials, both in video and written formats. Many of them cater to advanced users and others are designed to get beginners up and running in no time. And like Photoshop, if GIMP Doesn't do something you need, there's a strong possibility a plugin will be available that can be quickly downloaded and added.

2 Pixlr

Pixlr Pros Free online software

Easy UI for beginners to navigate Cons Limited functionality

If you don't mind being tethered to your browser, it's possible to edit images online using a website such as Pixlr. Considering it runs through your browser and is available online, Pixlr is fairly comprehensive with some handy features. It's nowhere near as robust as something like GIMP or Photoshop itself, but it can prove useful for lighter work. Pixlr isn't technically "free" even though it markets itself as such. There's a limitation on how much you can use the app on the free tier before it locks you out.

Apps are available on Windows and mobile platforms, should you wish to take Pixlr with you outside the browser. It's a popular solution for image editing and one I'd recommend you try out to see if it ticks all the right boxes.

3 Paint.NET

Paint.NET Pros Open-source and freely available

If Paint.NET sounds familiar, that's because it shares the same name as Microsoft's popular basic photo management tool within Windows. Paint.NET is slightly more powerful than Microsoft's app and it was designed from the ground up to be a spiritual successor. It all starts with the UI, which looks like Windows Paint, but that's about where all the similarities end. The app has been updated over the years to become a capable image editing suite with layer management, blending, and plugin support.

Like some other more basic offerings, you won't find the same functionality here that you would in GIMP or Photoshop, but it's a great app for beginners and those who simply wish to quickly edit and export photos.

4 Adobe Photoshop Express

Adobe Photoshop Express Pros Good enough for basic image editing

Photoshop Express is likely the app you need if you don't want to pay for Adobe Creative Cloud but still want to be connected to the company's software ecosystem. It's available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, allowing you to edit images on the go and when at home or in the office, all using the same software. Because this is a free, cut-down version of Photoshop, you shouldn't expect the same functionality offered by the renowned image editor. Still, considering it's available at no additional cost, one cannot grumble at Adobe's offering.

For those who take frequent snaps on their mobile devices, Photoshop Express has everything you need for touching up photos, and even working on some effects. It's a great middle ground between the camera app and social media Instagram.

Is Adobe Photoshop worth it?

Here's the thing, I've covered some excellent alternatives to Photoshop, but Adobe's photography suite remains the absolute best photo editor. It's the go-to application for photographers, content creators, and other tech-savvy gurus who demand the best tools to work with images and photos. Depending on what you need from a photo editor and how much you can spend each month, Creative Cloud and Photoshop may be a worthwhile investment. And it's important to remember that Adobe offers much more than Photoshop with its monthly subscriptions.