While popular remote desktop tools like TeamViewer, Splashtop, and GoToMyPC boast fancy features and slick interfaces, their price tags can be a real turn-off for many. Besides, the usual tools like Chrome Remote Desktop and Windows App (previously known as Microsoft Remote Desktop) are basic at best. Here is where these software solutions come into play. In this post, I will share the top three alternatives that prove that you don’t have to sacrifice performance or break the bank to get the job done.

Whether you're a casual user needing to access files on another computer or a power user demanding robust remote control and customization, go over the list below to complete the task in no time.

3 AnyDesk

Source: AnyDesk

Known for its speed and simplicity, AnyDesk is one of the top tools to connect to and control another computer over the internet. It promises high frame rates, low latency, and efficient bandwidth usage for a smooth remote experience. Unlike some of its rivals, AnyDesk is small in size and has minimal impact on your system.

Cross-platform availability isn’t an issue either. It is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and even ChromeOS. As for security, it uses TLS 1.2 encryption and RSA 2048 to enable a secure connection. For businesses, it supports custom branding, address book, 2FA, permission profiles, and more. You can manage up to three devices with a free plan.

AnyDesk See at AnyDesk

2 HelpWire

While HelpWire is a relatively new player in the remote desktop software arena, it has become quite popular due to its simple approach and generous free plan. The company’s free pack easily stands out with unlimited attended access, unlimited team members, unlimited devices, remote access duration, and more. If you occasionally need to access your friend or parents' computer remotely, HelpWire’s free offering should get the job done.

It doesn’t even require any registration and offers features like file transfer and text chat without paying a single dime. Overall, if you are looking for a free TeamViewer, Splashtop, and GoToMyPC alternative that prioritizes simplicity, speed, and unlimited devices, HelpWire is surely worth considering.

HelpWire See at HelpWire

1 RustDesk

Let’s end the list with my favorite one – RustDesk. As an open-source privacy-focused solution, RustDesk is rapidly gaining popularity as a robust alternative to paid options like TeamViewer.

Open-source and transparent approach

RustDesk is an open-source solution where anyone can download, inspect, and modify the code. It also has a community of passionate developers who actively contribute to the project with bug fixes, new features, and security add-ons. It also leads to faster development and results in more robust software.

If you have technical expertise, you can adapt RuskDesk to your specific needs by modifying the source code. And since more developers are reviewing the code, secure vulnerabilities and other issues are more likely to be addressed quickly.

Powerful features and cross-platform availability

Source: RustDesk

Like any open-source software, cross-platform availability is simply not an issue with RustDesk. It supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

As for the list of features, you can effortlessly control a remote computer, work across multiple monitor setups, experience smooth and responsive screen sharing with high-quality video and audio sharing, and enjoy flawless clipboard synchronization.

Beyond these basics, advanced users can explore unattended access, file transfer, VPN tunneling, remote printing, remote restart and shutdown, session recording, and more. You also have ample keyboard shortcuts and theme options to tailor the overall experience to your liking. Overall, you won’t miss any major features when moving from established solutions like GoToMyPC and TeamViewer.

Lightweight and efficient

RustDesk is written in Rust programming language, which is known for its performance and efficiency. It is designed with minimal CPU usage, ensuring that it runs flawlessly on low-end devices. Even the installer file is relatively small.

Overall, you are looking at smooth performance on slow connections, compatibility with old hardware, better battery life, and minimal memory usage during long remote sessions.

Security and privacy-focused

Close

RustDesk offers the flexibility to self-host your own relay server. You can avoid third-party servers and have complete control over your data flow. It minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or data leaks.

Other security features include the ability to block out the screen, preventing anyone from viewing sensitive information during remote sessions. RustDesk uses end-to-end encryption, meaning your data is encrypted on your local computer before it's sent over the internet and only gets decrypted after it reaches the remote server.

RustDesk See at RustDesk

Secret weapons to free remote access

While TeamViewer, Splashtop, and GoToMyPC might be the big names in remote access, they are certainly not the only players in the game. AnyDesk and HelpWire offer solid free alternatives, each with its own strengths. But for me, RustDesk takes the crown due to its powerful feature set, open-source nature, and commitment to privacy.

What are you waiting for? Give it a try, and I’m sure you will be just as impressed as I am. Microsoft recently rebranded its remote access service to the Windows app. Check out our dedicated guide to learn more about it.