Sketch and Figma are two of the popular UI/UX design tools out there. While Figma’s free plan feels restrictive, Sketch is an outright paid app. Being a freelancer or a newcomer in the field, the monthly subscription fees for design tools can really put a dent in your budget. That’s where Penpot comes in, which offers a powerful yet affordable solution to anyone who doesn’t compromise on quality.

This open-source design and prototyping platform is not only free but also boasts an impressive array of features that rival its pricier counterparts. Here are the top reasons why I have ditched the subscription model and opted for the freedom and flexibility of Penpot.

7 A web-based solution

No platform restrictions

Following in the footsteps of Figma, Penpot offers a web-based solution for graphics designers. This is a game-changer for anyone who values flexibility and accessibility. You can access your designs from any device with an internet connection, whether it's your trusty desktop, a laptop on the go, or even a tablet in a pinch.

This web-based cross-platform availability is especially beneficial for teams with diverse operating systems. You don’t have to worry about accessibility for your clients and team members. Everyone can seamlessly collaborate on Penpot without a hitch.

6 Packed with a long list of features

Great for UI/UX and prototyping

Close

Penpot might be free, but it certainly does not lack features. It offers a visual infinite canvas to organize your designs freely, advanced vector editing to create and manipulate complex shapes, flexible layout options, comprehensive styling to tweak every design aspect, and components and libraries to build reusable design systems.

As for prototyping, you can add smooth transitions, create engaging animations, and bring your designs to life with clickable prototypes that simulate user interactions. Another feature I can't get enough of is the built-in CSS Flexbox and Grid layout tools. They make it incredibly easy to create responsive designs that adapt beautifully to any screen size. As someone who cares deeply about the user experience, this feature is a must-have.

Besides, the interface is quite similar to Sketch and Figma, and you won’t have difficulty getting familiar with Penpot.

5 Robust libraries and templates

Kickstart your designs in no time

To my surprise, Penpot offers a wealth of resources to kickstart your design process. With libraries, you can store and organize reusable components, such as buttons, icons, and UI elements and ensure consistency across your projects. You can either import community-created libraries, build your own, and share them with your team.

Penpot also offers a range of templates for various design needs. Whether you work on a website, mobile app, or illustration, you can explore templates to jumpstart your projects, explore different design styles, and learn from others.

4 Ideal for developers

Scale and ship your designs faster