Unraid is favored by many, mostly because it doesn't use a redundant array of independent disks (RAID) — hence the name. That makes Unraid a unique operating system for network-attached storage (NAS) and one you should consider when shopping around for the very best. It's not perfect, however, and having used it for months, I've since switched back to other operating systems, such as TrueNAS and even Proxmox for storing data and running virtual machines or Docker containers, respectively.

From having to pay for licensing to sharing files on the network, here are some reasons I had to make the switch (and why I don't understand why people still use it).

4 I needed more protocols

Sharing is caring, and TrueNAS wins