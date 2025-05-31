I've used a wide range of PC monitors over the years, from early monochrome CRTs to high-speed 480Hz OLEDs, utilizing a diverse array of connectors during that time. However, ever since the digital switchover from VGA and DVI, I've used a single display cable standard exclusively for my desktop PCs and laptops. That's DisplayPort, whether over a full-size GPU port or DisplayPort Alt Mode via USB-C.

As to why, you woudn't buy a sports car and put slow tires on it, would you? That's what plugging one of the best gaming monitors into any other cable feels like to me, because DisplayPort gives you the best bandwidth, the best connector type, and the best expanded feature set for PC use. I still use HDMI for my TV, because DisplayPort is conspicuously absent in the A/V space. However, that's because I use the best tools for each job, and DisplayPort is the best for PC.

So, why do I drool over DisplayPort and distain HDMI?

They do similar things, but one is objectively better for PC use