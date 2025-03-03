Microsoft’s relentless push to utilize OneDrive feels less like convenience and more like a forced integration on Windows. Coupled with slow download and upload speeds, as well as privacy concerns, I knew it was time to break free from Microsoft’s cloud storage solution. While there is no shortage of OneDrive alternatives, Proton Drive caught my attention for several reasons.

Unlike OneDrive, which seems to prioritize integration over user choice and performance, Proton Drive is built from the ground up with privacy and security at its core. It goes beyond just storage space and acts as a feature-rich, end-to-end encrypted vault to give me complete control over my files.

5 Feature-packed solution

Seamless File Explorer integration