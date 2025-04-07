I've been going down the Home Assistant rabbit hole for quite a while now, automating various aspects of my home, setting up custom integrations with HACS, and building up a Tailscale reverse proxy system to be able to access it remotely whenever I want to. With that, I also discovered Zigbee, a wireless protocol that countless sensors and smart devices support. I've now gone down another rabbit hole with that, and I'm starting to buy sensors left and right to automate my home.

Right now, I've got a motion sensor, a door and window detector, two temperature and humidity sensors, a smart light bulb (with more on the way), and a smart knob that can be turned and supports button presses. It's pretty crazy what you can do and how much a Zigbee network can transform your home, and I suspect I'll have even more ideas in the future.

What is Zigbee? How can I use it?

First and foremost, Zigbee is a wireless protocol supported primarily by IoT devices. Zigbee is its own network, meaning that it runs separately to your Wi-Fi, and devices connect to your Zigbee gateway (via a Zigbee coordinator dongle) directly. Your NAS with Home Assistant and the Zigbee Home Automation (ZHA) integration can act as a Zigbee gateway so long as you have a coordinator. You then connect devices to Home Assistant, and they'll report their data and any event changes using it as a hub to forward those commands to other devices.

With that said, while I started with using ZHA in Home Assistant as my primary gateway software, I quickly ran into issues with devices pairing and losing connection. I eventually switched to Zigbee2MQTT (Z2M), with the MQTT Home Assistant integration pulling the data from a database instead. This has been significantly more stable, and Z2M boasts wider compatibility as well with devices, though ZHA has better compatibility with dongles.

There's a lot of learning that goes into configuring your own Zigbee network, so I recommend doing a lot of research before you go all-in. You'll need to make sure you buy the right coordinator for your setup, and you'll need to make sure the devices you want to pick up are supported by Z2M or ZHA, depending on which method you decide to go with.

How Zigbee improves my smart home

There's a lot of data exposed with Zigbee2MQTT