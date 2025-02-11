Obsidian's powerful features have made it a popular choice for note-taking and building a PKM system, but its closed-source nature and markdown-only approach aren’t for everyone. If you are looking for flexible and open-source alternatives, you are in luck. There are plenty of such options, and among them, I have hand-picked the best tools for your workflow.

In this post, I will shine a spotlight on five impressive open-source Obsidian alternatives: Notesnook, Joplin, AnyType, Logseq, and Appflowy. I will discuss their key features, strengths, weaknesses (if any), and give enough insights to make a final call.

5 Notesnook

Notesnook is an open-source end-to-end encrypted Obsidian alternative for all your PKM needs. First of all, it has native apps on all the mobile and desktop platforms (including Linux) you can think of. There is also a handy web clipper to save essential info from the web. I like how Notesnook offers a familiar toolbar at the top to format your notes. Unlike Obsidian, you don’t have to take markdown classes to get started.

Other goodies include task lists with recurring reminders, tables, note outlines, code blocks, support for math formulas, markdown, and, of course, bidirectional linking. It also supports a full offline mode and the ability to open multiple tabs.

Notesnook See at Github