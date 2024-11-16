There is no shortage of Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tools out there. For months, I bounced between note-taking apps and PKM systems, always feeling like something was missing. Then I stumbled upon Capacities, and after trying it out for a couple of weeks, it feels like the missing puzzle piece to my brain. Capacities isn’t just another note-taking tool; it’s a powerful, interconnected workspace that's transformed how I learn, think, and create.

Here are the top reasons why Capacities has quickly become my go-to PKM tool and sits proudly on my Windows taskbar and Android home screen.

7 Cross-platform availability

I use a Windows desktop, a MacBook Pro, and an Android phone in my workflow. Cross-platform availability is the first thing I look for in any PKM tool (I considered Craft and dropped it since it was unavailable on Android). Capacities has nailed it here. It is available on Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, and the web.

The tablet apps are currently in beta, and a native Linux version is in the pipeline. For Chromebook users, the web version provides access to your data.

6 Object-oriented approach

Capacities has a unique approach with objects. Imagine your notes aren't just pages but building blocks. In Capacities, these blocks are called objects. They could be categories such as People, Books, Projects, Lectures, Quotes, Writing, Places, Questions or anything you want! Each object has unique properties that make it super organized.

Let's say you're a student. You could create a "Lecture" object. Each lecture gets a cover image, date, key takeaways, and even a checkbox for "attended." No more messy folders – all your lectures are neatly organized and easily searchable. The possibilities are endless here.

They are highly customizable, too. You can use a specific icon or color, edit properties, change the default link view, and even page layout.

5 Link related notes and graph view

The ability to link notes and visualize those connections is key for a robust PKM system. Capacities lets you connect your ideas, just like your brain does, and here is where the real magic happens. You can simply type @ and link any page to your existing one to develop relationships.

For example, if you write a novel with a Character object, you can link backstories, motivations, and relationships. Similarly, students can link their previous lecture notes for quick reference. After that, you can simply open the graph view from the top corner to reveal hidden patterns and unlock new insights among them.

4 Daily notes and quick capture

When I tried using Notion as a PKM tool, the lack of daily notes turned out to be a dealbreaker for me. Daily notes and quick capture are essential features for any effective PKM system, and both Notion and Obsidian fall short here.

As for Capacities, it offers a daily notes function with a neat calendar integration. I can jot down some quick thoughts, glance over the monthly view, and even check all the notes created on a specific day. The overall implementation is much better than Obsidian’s bland daily notes plugin.

Capacities also integrates seamlessly with your phone’s share menu, where you can share content from other apps with your database seamlessly.

3 Powerful tables with databases

Unlike Obsidian, Capacities comes with advanced tables that allow you to create powerful and functional databases in no time. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for organizing and analyzing your information. Whether you are tracking projects, managing finances, creating a subscription tracker, or organizing research data, you can easily adapt tables to your specific needs.

You can also utilize a bunch of customization options, link it to another object, and even explore formulas like sum, average, median, and more.

2 AI assistant

Although it’s a part of Capacities Pro, the built-in AI assistant does come in handy in summarizing notes, fixing grammar, listing key takeaways, simplifying text, and more. You also have the flexibility to bring your own OpenAI key to unlock unlimited access to the AI assistant. The AI assistant takes Capacities beyond traditional PKM by boosting productivity, enhancing understanding, and liberating creativity.

1 A robust free plan

Unlike some of the freemium PKM tools, Capacities has a robust free plan for beginners. Capacities Basic lets you create unlimited spaces, objects, and blocks, and offers cross-platform sync, unlimited object types, full-text search, and up to 5GB of media uploads. It should be sufficient for most users to get started to easily assess if Capacities will integrate well with their workflow.

Stop feeling overwhelmed with Capacities

Capacities isn’t perfect, though. It’s not open-source and doesn’t give you the flexibility to store your data on a cloud storage service of your choice (your data is stored on encrypted servers). Also, it does require a learning curve. But for me, it’s been a game-changer. It's helped me move beyond simple note-taking to truly connecting my ideas, thus building a web of knowledge that I can actually use in an intuitive interface.

Give it a try, and you might find yourself raving about it too. Refer to our separate guide if you are looking for more such productivity apps for your PC.