I have been a power Obsidian user for a long time. While it excels in several areas, two limitations stood out for me. Firstly, it appears outdated and does not match the intuitive UI of other modern apps available. Besides, it’s a closed-source app, meaning you can’t review the source code. In my quest to find an Obsidian alternative, I stumbled upon an open-source solution that not only rivals Obsidian but surpasses it in many crucial aspects.

Enter Logseq – an open-source solution that works on the principles of interconnected note-taking. It embraces Markdown, lets you connect ideas, fosters knowledge graphs, and remains high on customization. This, my friends, is a game changer.

6 A modern user interface

Obsidian's minimalist UI appears somewhat outdated. While you can change the entire vault look using the theme store, not everyone wants to go through hundreds of themes to get their note-taking app looking just right. Here is where Logseq truly shines.

Despite following the minimalistic approach, Logseq hasn’t compromised on aesthetics. You can also head to settings and tweak the theme as well as an accent color to get the desired look in no time. Obsidian’s default theme is certainly not unattractive, but it lacks the modern polish that Logseq offers.

5 Cross-platform availability

Logseq is right up there with Obsidian in terms of multi-platform support. Since I frequently switch between Mac and Windows, the lack of cross-platform availability is a deal-breaker for me. Thankfully, Logseq has covered the basics, as it's available on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, and Android.

Plus, unlike Notion, these aren’t just afterthought web-wrappers. Logseq delivers proper native apps with impressive loading times and overall performance. Fortunately, opening notes, navigating between pages, and even handling large knowledge bases, all feels incredibly fluid.

Since Logseq has a Markdown-based editor, it works offline without breaking a sweat. This is a huge plus for me, so that I can work on the go and focus on writing sessions without distractions.

4 Familiarity with Obsidian

Switching to a new note-taking system is never easy. However, in my experience, the transition from Obsidian to Logseq feels quite smooth rather than a jarring leap. Here is why.

The core principles of Obsidian and Logseq are the same. They are both local-first solutions, where you can create a folder on your device and add Markdown notes. Like Obsidian, Logseq also supports the ‘/’ command, a digital whiteboard to brainstorm ideas, the ability to connect ideas, a graph view to check their relationships, and more.

Overall, this shared DNA between Logseq and Obsidian makes it incredibly easy for existing Obsidian users to migrate. You will find yourself in a familiar environment.

3 A rich plugin and theme store

As an open-source solution, Logseq has a loyal following of passionate users. It offers a dedicated theme and plugin store to level up your Logseq experience to the next level.

While Logseq comes with decent features out of the box, they may not be sufficient for everyone. Here is where a plugin store comes into play. You can unlock tabs, markup memory, to-do lists, ChatGPT integration, Kanban boards, graph analysis, and much more. There are over 370+ plugins to choose from, and I’m sure you will stumble upon interesting ones for your workflow. There are also 50+ themes to give your Logseq a neat makeover.

2 Advanced features

Logseq offers a suite of advanced features to boost productivity and streamline your workflow. Most of these features are largely absent in Obsidian. With a dedicated TODO command, you can create tasks within your notes. Whether you are writing a product document, travel itinerary, or home remodel checklist, you can write down all tasks within the context of your notes.

Logseq also has built-in PDF annotation capabilities, which can be a game changer for students, researchers, or anyone who works extensively with documents. You can use the search feature, highlight the relevant text, add comments, and integrate it with existing app features.

Other noteworthy features include flashcards for effortless learning and outline-first design to enable structured thinking and organization. It’s surely superior to Obsidian, which demands more from their note-taking solution.

1 Open-source and privacy-first solution for free

This one is quite obvious, right? It’s an open-source solution with full access to the source code. Developers and security researchers can inspect the code, see how the application works, and unlock greater confidence. Also, thanks to community-driven development, such projects tend to have greater longevity.

The Obsidian alternative you have been waiting for

It’s sufficient to say that Logseq has captured my attention (and my notes!), but let me warn you that it’s not smooth sailing for beginners. Logseq’s outline-first approach comes with a steep learning curve and does require some time to get used to. If Logseq isn’t your cup of tea, don't worry, there is no shortage of Obsidian alternatives out there. Read our dedicated guide to learn more.