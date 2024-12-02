Ever since Evernote ditched their native apps in favor of Electron (web-wrapper) solutions, the green elephant has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. While there is no shortage of Evernote alternatives out there, not every solution is worth exploring or talking about. I wanted to opt for a note-taking app that feels similiar to Evernote and ranks high on user privacy and security. Here is where I came across Standard Notes, which offers a simple yet powerful platform to capture ideas, store information, and keep everything safe and sound.

7 Markdown support

Standard Notes has built-in support for Markdown. It’s a universal language where you can use hashtags (#), asterisk (*), dash (-), brackets, and other specific characters to format text like a pro. Due to its flexibility, you can export your notes and open them using any other text editor. If you aren’t a fan of Markdown, you can always use the standard toolbar at the top to modify text instead.

You can also connect related notes within your Super Note (more on that later) to build a network of information and add interactive checklists to keep track of tasks and projects. Evernote users won’t have a hard time getting started with Standard Notes, as they may with Notion, Obsidian, Capacities, and Logseq.

6 Cross-platform availability

When it comes to cross-platform availability, Standard Notes has covered the basics. I use a Windows PC, a MacBook Pro, an Android phone, and an iPhone in my workflow. I need to be able to access my thoughts and ideas across all my devices. Standard Notes has native apps on all platforms, even including Linux and an extension via Chrome Web Store.

While looking for Evernote alternatives, I decided to skip Bear Notes and Craft due to their lack of cross-platform availability.

5 Useful spreadsheets

Source: Standard Notes

Spreadsheets are a surprisingly powerful feature within Standard Notes. Of course, it doesn’t rival Google Sheets or Excel, but it gets the job done with decent features and a unique blend of simplicity and security. Now, you may wonder how a spreadsheet tool benefits a note-taking app. Allow me to elaborate. You will be able to do some on-the-fly calculations without needing to open a separate program, track your income and expenses right within your notes, create basic tables to handle tasks, and even keep an encrypted record of your inventory. It lacks advanced features like complex formulas, macros, and charting, but spreadsheets are definitely a valuable addition to the Standard Notes ecosystem.

4 Robust theming options

Standard Notes blows Evernote out of the water when it comes to personalization. Evernote's theming options are pretty basic, but Standard Notes offers a theming engine that lets you truly make the app your own. It offers a bunch of appearance options to change the entire app's look and feel with a single click.

If you are writing a blog post or a complex research paper, enable Focus mode to remove all distractions.

3 A feature-rich solution

Standard Notes is packed with dozens of useful features. You can pin your favorite notes at the top, use the ‘/’ command to insert formatting styles with ease, glance over note history and revert at any time, password-protect your sensitive notes, check detailed note info, and more.

Like Evernote, Standard Notes follows the proven tagging system to organize your notes using tags like #finance, #blog, #quotes, #dailyjournal, #private, and more. You can even create a subtag to organize your notes with minute details.

Smart Views is where Standard Notes truly shines over Evernote. You can create advanced custom queries to view your notes in no time. For example, you can use Smart Views to see all your notes from last month, work-related notes that start with a specific project name, or notes whose title contains the text 'to-do'.

Smart Views will let you slice and dice your notes in countless ways, saving you time and keeping you organized. It’s like having a personal assistant for your notes, always ready to display relevant notes whenever you need them.

2 Listed blogging platform

Standard Notes has a built-in blogging platform called Listed. It’s a seamless, privacy-focused way to share your thoughts and writing with the world. You can publish any note to your Listed blog with just a few clicks. No need to copy-paste or deal with complicated export/import processes.

Since Listed is a part of the Standard Notes ecosystem, your blog enjoys the same privacy benefits. Your content is end-to-end encrypted, and you have complete control over what you share.

1 Private and secure

Now, let's talk about the major advantage of using Standard Notes over any other Evernote rival – privacy and security. Standard Notes uses XChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption, which is incredibly strong and recommended by security experts.

Since it is open-source, anyone can inspect it to verify that there are no backdoors or vulnerabilities. If you value your privacy and want peace of mind knowing that your notes are truly safe, Standard Notes is a no-brainer choice. I’m not surprised why Proton (known for offering privacy-focused services like Mail, Drive, Docs, Password Manager, and VPN) recently acquired Standard Notes.

Evernote who?

As expected, most Standard Notes features are locked behind its Productivity plan. However, the company frequently runs discounts on Black Fridays and other special occasions. It’s not perfect, though. I would love to see a Home view with frequently used notes, tags, and plugins, as well as better task management and drawing tools in future updates.

It also lacks AI integration. If AI is on your priority list, find out the top AI note-taking apps in our separate list below.