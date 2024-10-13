While Notion is an excellent all-in-one productivity tool, it has one glaring flaw: the lack of offline mode. As someone who values productivity anywhere, anytime, that's a dealbreaker. Finding a robust Notion alternative with offline mode was challenging, and just when I was about to give up, I stumbled upon Anytype. And let me tell you, it’s been a game-changer for many reasons.

Unlike many Notion wannabes, Anytype isn’t just another app with offline features. It’s a full-blown alternative with a block editor, rich databases, a capable templates library, and a strong focus on privacy. It's fast, it's flexible, and it lets me organize my thoughts, projects, and life – without relying on an active internet connection.

5 Local-first solution

In a world of cloud-based apps, Anytype takes a refreshingly different approach. It’s a local-first application, meaning my data mainly lives on my device, not on some random app servers. It also gives me peace of mind, since I have full access to my data regardless of connectivity.

Whether I’m working from a café, on a flight, or from remote areas, I never have to worry about internet availability to access my data. Anytype’s local-first approach also helps with overall speed and performance. Even when working with large databases and hundreds of notes, Anytype never feels slow to work with. I can’t say the same about Notion.

4 Cross-platform availability

While searching for Notion alternatives, I came across several tools that were simply unavailable on major platforms. As someone who frequently switches between different devices, a lack of cross-platform availability was a major dealbreaker. Anytype has nailed it here. The company offers native apps on Apple (x64 and Arm), Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. Anytype also has a web clipper on the Chrome Web Store. In contrast to Notion, these are not web apps, but genuine native applications designed for the best experience. Overall, whether you use a Windows desktop, a Mac machine, or an Android tablet, your Anytype space is just a tap/click away.

3 Class-leading privacy

Anytype truly shines when it comes to privacy. It is built with a security-first mindset. Anytype offers a level of control and data protection that surpasses many popular productivity apps, including Notion.

When you first create a vault in Anytype, it asks you to generate a unique key to give you full ownership over your vault. All your data remains encrypted on your device before it’s synced or shared, making it virtually unreadable to anyone but you. Even Anytype can’t access your content. It is also open source, which means its code is publicly available for anyone to inspect.

Another reason I started looking for a Notion alternative was the way it managed its users in Russia. The company’s decision to suspend accounts in Russia, regardless of their stance or position, shows that your data can be subject to forces beyond your control. With Anytype's local-first approach, my workspace remains accessible regardless of external factors.

2 Packed with useful features

I was quite close to replacing my Notion workspace with Obsidian. However, after a couple of weeks, I realized that Obsidian isn’t as feature-rich as Notion. It lacks templates, real-time collaboration, and overall flexibility.

Anytype uses objects for building blocks and complex pages. It also offers customized views like tables, lists, and boards so you can visualize and manage your data the way you want. You can connect objects to each other to create a web of information. You can view such connections and track relationships between different pieces of content via the graph view. There is an option to lock any object with password protection, too.

You can use Anytype spaces for family planners, docs, group calendars, community wikis, daily journals, habit trackers, study hubs, and more. Overall, it’s quite flexible and goes beyond note-taking. Now, do note that when you switch from Notion, it may take a while to get accustomed to Anytype’s concept and way of handling information.

1 A large collection of templates and widgets

Notion is quite popular due to its extensive template collection. Anytype also offers a respectable number of templates in different categories like Dashboard, Work, Education, Project tracking, Collection, Finance, and more. The company calls them Experiences, where you can install any template to your Anytype account with a single click.

Anytype also offers widgets that let you create a customized dashboard tailored to your needs. You can add objects, sets, navigational elements, and functional widgets to create a personalized workflow.

My perfect productivity match

In Anytype perfect? Absolutely not. It comes with a huge learning curve, which may discourage many in the first place. And while the free plan is quite capable, the paid ones are quite expensive ($99 per year). That being said, if you value flexibility, privacy, and the freedom to work offline without sacrificing features, I highly recommend giving Anytype a try.

If Anytype isn’t your cup of tea, check out our separate post to find offline alternatives to Notion.