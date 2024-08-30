Microsoft OneNote has been my go-to solution for taking notes, jotting down ideas, and organizing knowledge. While I have tried several note-taking apps over the years, I kept coming back to Microsoft’s solution for several reasons. However, as my workflow developed, the limitations of OneNote became evident.

I faced many challenges while searching for a OneNote replacement. However, just as I was about to lose hope, I discovered an overlooked tool that has completely transformed the way I take notes. Here’s how UpNote exceeded my expectations and got a permanent placement on my phone’s home screen and laptop taskbar.

5 Cross-platform availability

Accessible on all your preferred devices

Cross-platform availability is the first thing I look for when I shop for a note-taking solution. While there are some excellent note-taking apps like Bear, Craft, and Ulysses, they all fall short due to limited accessibility. These apps are mostly available on Apple platforms and lack support for Android or Windows.

UpNote has nailed it here. The company offers apps on all the major platforms like iPhone, iPad, Windows, Android, macOS, and even Linux. Additionally, these are native app builds, unlike some other options like Evernote, which uses subpar Electron apps on desktops. This is a major plus for UpNote in my books.

4 Feature-rich

Jam-packed with useful add-ons

UpNote was first launched in 2017 and, for being a fairly new note-taking app, it is packed with a surprising number of features. You get a standard toolbar at the bottom with all the text manipulation features like headings, highlighters, check boxes, code blocks, dividers, subscripts, superscripts, and more. However, in some areas, it even beats established rivals like OneNote and improves your workflow significantly. Let me go over a few tools that have improved my note-taking workflow.

UpNote supports backlinks so that you can quickly jump between relevant notes using internal links. You can simply type [[note name]] and pick a note from the suggestions menu. This feature is now fairly standard, and although you can achieve similar results in OneNote, it's not as user-friendly as UpNote. Additionally, you have the capability to pin your essential notes at the top, a basic function that Microsoft's offering lacks.

Another neat add-on is a built-in focus mode. I can simply press command + shift + F (or ctrl + shift + F) and enable a distraction-free setup in no time. It is quite handy when I want to work around some blog post ideas with a couple of paragraphs or create an outline for a client’s project. It even supports a table of contents, shows word count, and a dedicated info menu to keep track of note details.

3 Spaces

Keep your work notes separate from personal ones

Because OneNote lacks spaces or profiles, I've had trouble keeping my personal and work notes separate. I use different notebooks for each, but sometimes, I prefer not to see all of them in the same interface. Here is where UpNote’s Spaces feature has become a game-changer for me.

With UpNote, I have created different spaces for my personal and work notes. I even locked the Work space with biometrics to keep prying eyes away. You can also get creative and create more spaces such as Finance, Investments, Web Development, and more.

2 Export options

Quite flexible with export options

OneNote lets you export a note in PDF format - and that’s about it. UpNote offers a bunch of export options to keep your notes safe and secure in your preferred location. I love that you can export all of your UpNote notes at once if needed, and the available options include text, HTML, PDF, and Markdown files.

Because it supports Markdown, you can easily view your notes in different software. This approach prioritizes flexibility and gives you total control over your notes, something that OneNote lacks.

1 Lifetime pricing

A rare thing these days

It’s sufficient to say that the subscription prices for productivity apps are getting out of hand. OneNote is free to use, and I wanted a cost-effective solution when I was looking for an alternative. UpNote’s monthly plan is dirt-cheap at only $2 per month. There is even a lifetime license at only $40, which unlocks all the premium features, along with native apps on all the platforms.

It feels like a bargain when you compare the pricing with other tools like Evernote ($15 per month), Notion ($8 per month), Standard Notes ($63 per year), and more.

UpNote elevated my note-taking setup

Whether it was OneNote’s occasional syncing hiccup, the cluttered interface, or limitations with note organization, UpNote addressed these problems effectively and provided many additional features without breaking the bank.

It’s not perfect, though. It lacks math calculations, page customization, and drawing tools. Still, if these aren't deal-breakers for you, UpNote could be a great choice.

That said, UpNote may feel bland to some people, with its standard toolbar and straightforward approach. If you want to explore more options, check out our top modern note-taking alternatives to OneNote.