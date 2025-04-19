Whether it’s running different operating systems or hosting useful applications inside containers, there’s a lot you can do with your home server. But if you love performing wacky computing experiments on your workstation, you run the risk of rendering your essential services offline. Considering the experimental nature of home labs, you could easily break your network stack, access privileges, or storage mounts (or even all three, at the same time) if you’re not careful.

A spare mini-PC, SBC, or NAS can come in real handy if you’re a hardcore computing enthusiast, as you don’t have to worry about losing access to mission-critical services. Personally, I have my Raspberry Pi and an extra mini-PC armed with these self-hosted services just so I don’t have to deal with the fallout of my (admittedly) unhinged experiments on my dual-CPU Xeon server.

4 Ad-blocker

Give no quarter to intrusive ads

By keeping pesky advertisements off your browsing trail, ad-blockers like Pi-hole and AdGuard not only help preserve your privacy and sanity but can also save network bandwidth if you’re on a metered connection. Unfortunately, the biggest drawback of hosting a custom DNS server is that you won’t be able to connect to the Internet if your host machine goes offline.

Well, you could technically set up a secondary DNS server using the DNS resolver from Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) or Google (8.8.8.8). But doing so isn’t ideal, as your devices could connect to the public DNS resolver instead of the self-hosted Pi-hole/AdGuard instance even when the latter is in tip-top working order. Considering that even the Raspberry Pi Zero can run an ad-blocker without breaking a sweat, it’s a good idea to use an inexpensive SBC for the self-hosted DNS server instead of relying on your experimental home server.

3 Backup server

Specifically, Proxmox Backup Server