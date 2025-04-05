Whether it’s a time-lapse camera, Python-based crowd analyzer, or full-fledged drones, modern Raspberry Pi boards pair well with projects involving camera modules. NVR setups, in particular, benefit from the small form factor and low energy consumption of these miniature boards, especially if you’re planning to put together a surveillance system for your surroundings. Once you arm your Raspberry Pi with Frigate’s terrific NVR provisions, you can even turn it into a wildlife monitoring setup.

Related Getting a camera working on Raspberry Pi 5 is easy; here's how it's done Since the Raspberry Pi 5 features new four-lane MIPI ports, you'll need to follow a different strategy when connecting a camera module to the SBC

What you’ll need for this project

The Raspberry Pi will be the centerpiece of the project, and I recommend grabbing one of the newer mainline boards if you want to capture footage at high resolution. Since you’ll be recording videos, you’ll need high-capacity storage drives that are faster and more reliable than mere microSD cards. External SSDs/HDDs are more than enough for the wildlife camera, though you can also use a SATA HAT to interface internal HDDs to your Raspberry Pi. To keep things simple, I recommend going with IP cameras, but you can also set up RTSP streams for your USB webcams and Raspberry Pi camera modules.

On the software front, we’ll go with a containerized instance of Frigate as the NVR utility. I’ve used Raspberry Pi OS in this tutorial, but you’re free to choose CLI distros if you want to minimize the performance overhead from the underlying operating system. Finally, you’ll need Docker or Podman pre-installed on your OS, and we’ve got detailed guides for both in case you encounter trouble when setting them up.

Deploying a Frigate container

Once you've assembled all the components and configured the OS and containerization platform, it’s time to host a Frigate server on your Raspberry Pi. To do so,

Open the terminal included in your Linux distro. Use the nano text editor to create a new document called docker-compose.yml. sudo nano docker-compose.yml Head to the Frigate docs and copy the code from the Docker section into the docker-compose.yml file. Modify the path variables of the config and media folders to actual directories on your Raspberry Pi. (Optional) Remove the # next to the 5000:5000 variable under the port section to make it easy for you to log into the Frigate UI later. Press Ctrl+X, followed by the Y, and Enter keys to save and exit the config file. Execute the docker compose up command and wait for Docker to whip out its container: sudo docker compose up -d

Accessing the Frigate web UI

With the Frigate server up and running, you’ll have to configure the rest of the settings inside its web interface. Assuming you’ve enabled the unsecured port 5000 inside the docker-compose.yml file,