I started a home office transformation with the goal of creating a modern space to enhance productivity and creativity. Oh, how wrong I was. It started as an exciting project and quickly turned into a series of regrettable decisions. It became a daily reminder of my poor choices. I prioritized aesthetics over functionality and traded my reliable LAN setup for a clean look of Wi-Fi, only to run into frustrating connection issues. I have learned a painful lesson: an eye-catching home office setup isn’t always a functional one.

Let me tell you about all the mistakes I made and how you can avoid them in your home office.

6 Adding too much ambient lighting

Looks good on social media only

One of the biggest aesthetic upgrades I made was to completely overhaul my lighting setup. So, I added a backlight to my monitor to make it look super cool. I also extended it around the perimeter of my desk and behind my shelving to create an ambient effect. Initially, it was stunning, and my home office had this warm, inviting aura.

But the novelty quickly wore off. It turned out to be a subtle distraction, especially during tasks that required intense focus. Finally, after a frustrating work session, I gave up, reached behind my monitor and ripped off the LED strip.

5 Prioritizing aesthetics over functionality

Your desk doesn’t need plants

I started focusing more on aesthetics and sacrificed functionality during the home office makeover. For example, to create a natural and inviting atmosphere, I added several plans to my desk and shelves. While they looked beautiful initially, the addition quickly became a logistical nightmare. Watering them was a daily chore, and fallen leaves and soil created a constant mess.

Similarly, I filled my desk with decorative items – stylish pen holders, minimalist paperweights, and device organizers. These little add-ons quickly became clutter, took up valuable space, and made it difficult to find anything.

4 Replacing an Ethernet cable with a Wi-Fi connection

Don’t aim for a cable-free setup

With endless charging cables, streaming devices, smart speakers, and a printer, I wanted to reduce the cable mess in my home office. I replaced my rock-solid Ethernet cable with a Wi-Fi adapter, and it turned out to be a disaster. The Wi-Fi adapter, despite boasting impressive speeds on the box, proved to be a wrong decision.

I experienced constant connection drops, lag spikes, and infuriatingly slow loading times. Unlike my trusty Ethernet cable, I spent more time troubleshooting my connection than actually working. I tried everything: moving the router, updating drivers and tweaking settings. But it didn’t come close to the stability and speed of my previous cable connection.

3 Choosing bold and distracting colors

Prioritize soothing colors

I wanted a space that was vibrant, energetic, and inspiring. So, I opted for bold, saturated shades of yellow and orange. But it quickly became a constant distraction. It created a sense of restlessness and anxiety. I realized that a home office should be a place of calm and focus. You should always opt for neutral tones, soft hues, and calming shades that help you focus on tasks.

2 Adding a dedicated TV

Productivity killer

I added a TV to my home office for brief pauses to check news updates or sports games. I rewarded myself with a few minutes of viewing after completing a task. But those 'few minutes' quickly stretched into longer and longer intervals.

Another productivity killer was hooking up an Xbox with the TV. I believed that taking a brief break to play a game would not disrupt my workflow. But one game turned into several, and before I knew it, hours had evaporated. The TV and Xbox became a constant distraction, and I finally realized that mixing entertainment with my workspace was a disastrous idea.

1 Buying too many gadgets and accessories

Slow down during the Black Friday