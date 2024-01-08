Key Takeaways Guest appearances add excitement and a memorable aspect to Apple events, but now they're shown in pre-recorded videos instead of live on stage.

Failed demos during live events contribute to the high-stakes atmosphere and provide an unfiltered vision of a product's functionality.

The lack of reality in pre-recorded keynotes, with heavily edited and perfect videos, creates a dystopian feel that doesn't reflect the reality we live in. The live demonstrations provided a more authentic experience.

Once upon a time, Apple held live keynotes, where its execs would take turns to showcase the new products it was launching. That, however, changed when a certain virus altered the way we experience everyday life. Since 2020, the Cupertino firm has opted for pre-recorded keynotes with movie-style effects and visually appealing transitions. And while this reimagined format truly polishes the new iPhone, iPad, and Mac introductions, I still miss the classic Apple events for several reasons.

5 Guest appearances

Having celebrities and notable figures on stage has its appeal

For many years, certain celebrities, highly regarded developers, and other famous influencers have made guest appearances during Apple events. One of the most notable examples happened when Oprah Winfrey took the stage to talk about Apple TV+ when the company unveiled it in 2019. It was apparent how thrilled the audience was to see the legendary Oprah in person. This was clearly a memorable moment for most of them.

And while the iPhone maker continues to feature special guests in its pre-recorded keynotes, it's not as exciting as having the person on the stage itself, particularly for the audience in the theater. Now, reporters watch videos of these people rather than see them live and meet them in the flesh after the keynote concludes.

4 Failed demos

These only contribute to the event's high-stakes atmosphere

Technology failures are always a possibility during live demos of new hardware or software, which is another appeal for tuning in live. A recent example occurred in 2017 when Craig Federighi, SVP of software engineering, couldn't get Face ID to work on the iPhone X. Since the device had just rebooted, a password was first required to enable the biometric authentication feature. Failures of this sort highlight how these products work and let users know what they can truly expect when they use them day-to-day. They offer an unfiltered vision, add authenticity, and reflect the unpredictable nature of technology.

Meanwhile, pre-recorded Apple keynotes are perfectly polished, as the speakers can make second and third attempts if necessary. When the glitches are edited out, the viewer is left with an unrealistic impression of a product that's also been stripped of any human aspects. Failed or imperfect live demos never tainted Apple's shiny reputation; they only made these events more exciting and immediate.

3 Realistic introductions

We don't live in a utopia

When Apple revealed the Vision Pro, it simply played a heavily edited video of people using the product in staged, unrealistic setups. The lighting, house interior, and decor all looked "perfect," which is far from the reality that we live in. During its live event era, the company would play these perfect videos, and then an exec would proceed to preview the actual hardware or software on stage. The edited video worked fine as an ad since it was followed by a live demonstration, but that's no longer the case. Now, we only get these overly polished, flawless productions, which I find quite dystopian.

2 Real-time reactions

The audience plays a key role

One of the aspects I miss most about live Apple events is real-time reactions. I often think about the memorable moment when Apple announced back in 2019 that Dark Mode would be coming to iOS 13. One of the reporters screamed excitedly (around the 31-minute mark in the video above), and Federighi acknowledged it. In TV and film, these sorts of audience reactions can come off as cheesy and overly produced. But when a live audience collectively reacts with surprise, erupts in laughter, or expresses disappointment, keynotes become more engaging and authentic. We don't get to see those spontaneous human emotions anymore.

1 Social chemistry

Speakers connect to the live audience

However, the biggest reason I miss live Apple events involves the overall chemistry connected company execs and other speakers to the audience. When you watch old videos of Steve Jobs unveiling the very first iPhone, you can see the emotional intensity building up between him and the reporters. These shared emotions push the speaker to become even more enthusiastic about the product, which, in turn, excites the audience even further. With the speakers now all appearing in pre-recorded video instead, this social chemistry is sadly missing.

The human aspect has dissolved

As you may have noticed, the five reasons I listed all have a common theme: humanity. Live Apple events used to have a real-life quality to them that not only made them more fun but also more engaging to the reporters and general audience. Now, we simply get flawlessly edited, overly produced footage that's all too predictable and mundane. In fact, I could barely get myself to watch the most recent MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) keynote.

Don't get me wrong; Apple's execution of these pre-recorded keynotes surpasses those of its rivals in terms of visual effects and production values. Nevertheless, this entire new format stirs nostalgic feelings as I look back to when these keynotes were more enticing, seductive, and mysterious.