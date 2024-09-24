Key Takeaways Enhance privacy & avoid data tracking with self-hosted apps.

No subscription fees necessary; many FOSS options are available.

Control every aspect & enjoy the learning experience with self-hosted servers.

Whether you’re running private media servers on virtual machines or hosting multiple apps inside containers on server-grade hardware, self-hosting is a fun hobby if you’re into home labs. But beyond the entertainment aspect, there are several practical reasons why you might want to dive into the world of self-hosting.

5 Better privacy

Self-hosting apps can stop firms from spying on your activity

The lack of privacy is one of the biggest issues with third-party service providers. From media streaming apps using your information to deliver personalized advertisements to VPN providers selling your data, third-party platforms aren’t known for maintaining your confidentiality.

So, if you value your privacy, it’s a good idea to start hosting your own media, password, and VPN servers on a local machine. Besides preventing companies from accessing your data, self-hosted services are less prone to security breaches, provided you don’t connect your server to the Internet and secure all the data with the help of firewalls and VLANs.

4 Zero subscription charges

Only FOSS services over here

Close

Although I pay recurring charges for a handful of apps, I am by no means a fan of subscription-based pricing models, especially ones where companies can spike prices anytime they please. Thankfully, the self-hosting landscape is filled with a barrage of apps and services that cater to most of my needs without bleeding my pockets every month.

A majority of these services have FOSS roots and I don’t have to pay a dime to utilize them. The cherry on the top is that Wireguard, Paperless-ngx, CasaOS, Jellyfin, and many other essential apps have better interfaces and are far more capable than their paid third-party rivals.

3 A solid learning experience

Even troubleshooting can teach you a lot of things

Hosting applications on local servers can give you plenty of valuable insight into what goes behind the scenes. For starters, running services locally will teach you about the essential aspects of virtualization, networking, and firewalls.

That’s before you get started with troubleshooting. Even if you choose the most stable container/VM images, things can – and will – break. But as you go around solving the issues ailing your self-hosted setup, you’ll soon become familiar with most terminal commands and essential technical jargon.

2 No need to worry about losing access to services

The very reason I joined the self-hosting team

If you use online-only services, you’re essentially relying on company servers that can shut down without a moment’s notice. Or perhaps a change in the vendor’s policies can remove access to apps, files, and content that you’ve already paid for.

Since you’re the one in charge of your self-hosting servers, you can rest easy knowing that corporate shenanigans won’t take your precious files and apps away from you. Plus, if you’re running critical services like password managers on your own machines, you can create a high-availability cluster or set up an automatic sync facility between separate systems to avoid any downtimes caused by hardware failure or blackouts.

1 You’re the one in control

You're both the admin and the end-user

With everything running on your own hardware, you’re free to fine-tune every aspect of your self-hosting experience. Be it cover art plugins on Emby or NVR add-ons for Home Assistant, the customization options are limitless when it comes to enhancing the software aspects of your home lab.

Factor in the lack of advertisements, superior privacy options, and full ownership over all your files, apps, and data, and it’s clear why many computing enthusiasts (myself included) love self-hosting.

Making a self-hosting paradise comprising all your favorite services

Besides acting as replacements for online apps, the world of home labs is chock-full of self-hosted apps that can make your life a lot easier. For example, Tube Archivist is a solid app if you want a YouTube-only media server, while MiroTalk is great for P2P video conferencing. There’s also metasearch engine SearXNG, remote admin tool Guacamole, and ChangeDetection, which makes real-time news-tracking a cinch. And the list goes on and on.