Over the years, the Raspberry Pi series has witnessed major improvements in its capabilities, with modern boards capable of serving as solid general-purpose systems once you outfit them with the right distributions. However, Windows has always remained out of reach for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, and you’d have to resort to complex workarounds to get a taste of Microsoft’s flagship OS on the uber-popular ARM-based SBC family.

But if you’ve read my articles here on XDA, you may be aware that nothing pleases me more than running applications, games, and entire operating systems on unsupported hardware. In fact, it’s been over six months since I last installed Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 5. As you may have guessed, the outcome wasn’t worth the painstakingly long procedure.

So, I came up with a downright unhinged way to get Windows 11 working on my tinkering companion: running it inside a container. And as ridiculous as it may sound, this process is not only easier than a bare-metal Windows 11 installation, but also lets you run a couple of apps without a service or two crashing every second.

Runtipi serves as the beacon of light in this project

It really is the best containerization tool for the Raspberry Pi series