You would have heard your gamer friends swear by one or more lightweight mice that supposedly made them better gamers. While that claim might be dubious, ultralight gaming mice have very real advantages that not just gamers but also non-gamers can benefit from. Fast-paced competitive gaming requires quick movements and responsive hardware that can keep up with the demands of FPS titles.

However, the same lightweight build that makes ultralight gaming mice ideal for gamers can also enhance comfort and productivity for professionals. I work around 8 hours a day, writing 3,000–4,000 words during the day, and switching to an ultralight mouse has made the job measurably easier for me. If you have been avoiding lightweight gaming mice for your work, thinking they're just "gamer" gadgets, think again.

3 Minimal fatigue after an 8-hour workday

The keyboard isn't the only strain on your hands