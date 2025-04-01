In mid-2022, I won a PC building completion organized by Nvidia and WD, and I got the opportunity to take home the very PC I built. Except for the RTX 3080 and the WD Black SN770, I had free rein to pick whatever components I wished for, provided I stayed within the $1,800 budget. While I couldn't choose a Ryzen 7000 CPU due to a hard deadline (the Zen 4 launch was still 2 months away), I was extremely happy with the Ryzen 7 5700X.

The Zen 3 chip was one of the best value CPUs of its generation, and I was ecstatic to finally sport an 8-core CPU on my gaming PC. As time passed, however, I realized I should have dropped to a 6-core chip in favor of picking a better component in at least one of four other areas of the build. Doing so would have provided me with more tangible value than two extra cores on my CPU.

4 I could have bought a 360mm AIO cooler

Better esthetics and future-proofing

Picking the Ryzen 7 5700X instead of the Ryzen 5 5600X (or the Ryzen 7 5700) meant I had to make some cuts elsewhere. One of the first things I "downgraded" was the CPU cooler — settling for a 240mm AIO cooler wasn't the end of the world, especially for a 65W TDP processor, but I should have thought far ahead. When I eventually upgrade my CPU to one of the Zen 6 chips, I'll probably need the extra cooling performance of a 360mm AIO cooler.

While an avoidable cooler upgrade is a sticking point here, a bigger regret is the awkward positioning of the 240mm cooler at the top of the case. A 360mm cooler would have fit better in terms of esthetics, populating the entire radiator slot instead of leaving empty areas that feel out of place, at least visually. The money I could have saved by skipping an 8-core CPU could have been used to grab a 360mm cooler, among other components that I talk about below.

3 I could have picked an ATX 3.0 PSU with more wattage

Investing where it counts