I've been on the internet for a long, long time, long enough to remember when dial-up was the only way to get home internet connectivity, and using the modem that your ISP supplied was the best shot at a stable connection, and Wi-Fi was still a ways off. When I eventually got broadband, I also kept using the ISP-supplied router, partly out of habit and partly because I was told I'd lose access to functionality if I didn't use it.

Then I got an internet connection with an ISP-provided Linksys WRT54G, which was great, but I wanted VPN connectivity for the whole house, and the default firmware didn't support that. What did support router-level VPN connectivity was putting DD-WRT on it, and then Tomato, and it was a revelation. Sure, these are features that we take for granted on modern Wi-Fi routers, but this was ten or fifteen years ago, and being able to actually install useful things on an ISP router was almost magical.

Since then, I've not been far away from having custom firmware on my home router, even if I haven't used all the features. I dislike the closed nature of most consumer networking equipment, and I'll always have custom router firmware if I can. That said, it's less functional nowadays for all-in-one Wi-Fi routers thanks to it being more difficult to get the drivers for Wi-Fi chips, but you can build a custom router and add wireless functionality fairly easily.

How a custom router improves my home network

I like being in charge of every aspect of my network without outside interference