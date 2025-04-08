If you’ve read my articles on XDA, you may have noticed that I like to work on bizarre computing projects every now and then. After all, there are a lot of cool ideas you can bring to life on modern hardware, including gaming on virtual machines, running Apple’s highly guarded macOS inside a mere Docker container, or using a Raspberry Pi as a laptop.

Speaking of the Raspberry Pi, I’ll admit that not all of my experiments turn out right. Some end up as borderline useless projects, while others are so limited in their functionality that you can’t consider them useful. Whether it’s due to the performance drawbacks of the Arm architecture or the compatibility issues with certain packages, here are some Raspberry Pi projects that aren’t worth spending your time on.

4 Bare-metal Windows 11 PC

A barely functional system that will drain your patience