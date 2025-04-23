For years, Google Docs was my go-to tool for writing, editing, and collaborating. It’s hard to argue with the convenience of its cloud-based platform and its suite of powerful features. But recently, I tried Outline, a free and open-source knowledge base and collaborative editor that has features rivaling those of Google Docs. Here’s why I’m strongly thinking of switching to Outline.

Simplicity and functionality

Intuitive formatting beats the traditional editing tools