Bitwarden is one of the best password managers, period. It's available for free, unless you require additional premium features not included with the extensive free plan, and it can even be self-hosted from your home using network-attached storage (NAS) or single-board computer (SBC). I recommend using this password manager and Bitwarden's cloud backend, but if you wish to self-host as much as possible, I've compiled some reasons why you should (and shouldn't) attempt to do so with this app.

What is Bitwarden?

Bitwarden is one of the available password managers, offering a means to safely store credentials in the cloud and provide convenient access with support for multiple platforms. We've been using accounts and passwords for decades now, and still some fail to safeguard their logins from potential attacks. There are people out there who wish to gain control of your data and accounts, so we must use all available tools to shield ourselves against potential attacks. Bitwarden is one such option with the ability to create randomly generated passwords and securely store everything.

A single password manager such as Bitwarden can store thousands of credentials, notes, and more, allowing you to keep all your most valuable data locked away with a single memorable password. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) and you'll have a secure vault of passwords. I've tried and tested countless password managers but keep coming back to Bitwarden due to its security architecture, availability, reliability, and performance. That said, I've recently started self-hosting Bitwarden for testing purposes and opted to make the switch from its free cloud platform.

Why should you self-host Bitwarden at home?