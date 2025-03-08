RSS feeds have been my go-to for staying informed, from Google Reader to Feedly and Inoreader. But Google Reader’s shutdown, ever more bloated interfaces, rising subscription costs, and privacy concerns have made third-party services less appealing. Rather than relying on platforms that could change overnight, I turned towards self-hosting. With a NAS at home already running other services, adding an RSS reader made sense. After testing a few options, I settled on FreshRSS — an open-source, self-hosted feed aggregator that offers the perfect balance of simplicity, power, and control.

5 of the coolest services you can host on your home lab If media servers and ad-blockers sound too cliche, here are some unique apps you can run on your home server

Why self-host an RSS reader?

Taking back control

The decision to self-host was driven by a desire for autonomy over my digital habits. Running my own RSS aggregator meant I wouldn’t have to worry about sudden shutdowns, forced UI changes, or features getting locked behind a paywall. FreshRSS stood out to me because it is lightweight, easy to deploy, and packed with the features I wanted. Unlike some self-hosted alternatives, it didn’t require significant resources, making it a perfect fit for my NAS. Performance was a major consideration, and FreshRSS handled a vast number of feeds without any noticeable slowdown. Customization was another selling point. With support for extensions and themes, I could tailor the experience exactly to my needs, rather than adapting to whatever a third-party service decided was best for me.

Hosting it on my NAS also made remote access a breeze. Using a service like Tailscale, I could securely access my RSS feeds from anywhere without exposing my server to the open web. That allows me to enjoy all the benefits of a cloud-based RSS reader while keeping everything under my control.

Easy deployment with Docker

Self-hosting made simple

Docker has become my go-to tool for deploying self-hosted services, so it was the natural choice for setting up FreshRSS. The installation process was refreshingly simple. The official GitHub page provides clear instructions, and within minutes, I had the service up and running. There wasn’t much need to tweak environment variables beyond setting a persistent volume for storage, which made the process even smoother.

Once the setup was complete, accessing FreshRSS was as easy as navigating to the local URL. Importing my existing RSS feeds was a one-click process, and within minutes, I had recreated my familiar reading environment.

Using FreshRSS

A clean, customizable experience that just works