I love traveling to new destinations across the globe to explore local cultures. The fact that I have a remote job makes things easier, since I can go on workcations without worrying about skipping work. While going on a vacation is easy for me, planning one is challenging. I like to plan my itinerary well in advance, so I don't miss out on any place that's on my wishlist. Planning a trip well also allows me to dedicate ample time to each place I'm traveling to, since I have a set schedule and I don't need to rush. Until recently, I used to plan all of this using my note-taking app of choice — Google Keep. However, planning an itinerary for multiple days got rather messy due to the app's limitations.

So, I started looking for alternatives. I tried Notion since it has a bunch of templates. However, it's too cluttered for my liking. I don't want to have my work notes and travel plan in the same app. When I'd almost decided to download a generic app that showed up when I looked for a travel planner on the Play Store or App Store, I stumbled upon AdventureLog. It's an open-source, self-hosted travel planner that's completely free to use and has a bunch of cool features that make it a treat to plan, organize, and log your journey across the world. Safe to say, it's become a mainstay in Docker for me. Here's how you can use it to plan your travel.

Beautiful yet simple UI

Easy to access itineraries