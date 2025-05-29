I'm an avid photographer who clicks using both my smartphone and camera. Since I use different devices, I prefer shooting in RAW so that I can match the colors later on when editing the photos. I've been using Lightroom for all my color grading needs over the years, and it has fared well. However, the subscription costs started bothering me, especially since I don't click or edit photos as often anymore. So, it didn't make sense to continue paying for a service I didn't use regularly. So, I canceled my subscription and started looking for free alternatives. While several options don't need a subscription, I settled on Darktable.

The primary reason for this is that Darktable can be self-hosted, which falls right in line with my recent obsession with self-hosting pretty much all the apps and services I use regularly. It helps with privacy while also allowing me to access these apps from anywhere in the world, using any device I have. So, I got started with the process and had Darktable up and running on my home network in no time. A few weeks in, and I don't think I'm going back to paying Adobe anymore.

Related 6 open-source alternatives to Adobe's Creative Cloud suite Find the best open-source creative tools to build your own alternative to Adobe's creative suite

Has most pro features

You're not missing out on anything