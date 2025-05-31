Despite its small form factor, the Raspberry Pi is a highly capable system you can grab for well under $100. Depending on your interests, it can double as anything between an emulation system, stream deck alternative, customizable firewall, rudimentary NAS, and even a container-hosting platform. Arm it with Home Assistant, and you’ve got a reliable control hub for your smart gadgets and IoT paraphernalia.

But what if you have an old Raspberry Pi that’s not powerful enough to bear the full brunt of smart home devices? Well, you could turn it into an MQTT broker capable of coordinating message-based communication in your smart home!

What's MQTT, anyway?

Hint: It can make your IoT devices even smarter

MQTT, or Message Queuing Telemetry Transport, is one of the most common messaging protocols you’d find in the smart home domain. As you may have guessed by the name, it’s typically used by the smart devices and IoT products in your living space to communicate with each other over a network (your LAN, in this case). This includes everything from smart sensors and doorbells to complex ESPHome devices, with an MQTT broker acting as the intermediary for the entire setup.

While it may sound like too much technical jargon (and honestly, it kind of is), the real fun begins once you start using MQTT to exchange custom messages with your devices. That’s where a self-hosted MQTT broker comes into the picture. Not only can you publish custom messages to your smart gadgets, you can also use it to create a communication line between them.

Let’s say you want your thermostat to modify the temperature on the fly depending on the room temps. With a Raspberry Pi MQTT broker, you can “publish” the readings from your sensor devices to the SBC, have the thermostat “subscribe” to the messages from your sensors, and adjust the room temperature accordingly.

Since MQTT is supported by the majority of home server devices, you can use it to automate practically every device in your arsenal. Not to mention, MQTT is a very lightweight protocol, so you can create hundreds of these automations without taxing your Raspberry Pi.

Setting up an MQTT broker on the Raspberry Pi

It's pretty simple

Although an automation-heavy tool of this caliber may seem overly complex to set up, the Mosquitto service makes deploying an MQTT server on your Raspberry Pi a breeze. I used a Raspberry Pi 5 for this project, but you’re free to go with practically any SBC from the uber-popular lineup.