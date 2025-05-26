I have started a journey to de-google my life, and part of that process was picking a new web browser. I started using Vivaldi as my default browser. In addition to providing an ad-free browsing experience out of the box, this browser includes privacy and productivity features that work well. They work better than I thought. After using it as my default browser for over a month, I plan to make it my primary browser on all my systems. It is privacy-focused and includes a trove of productivity features that help improve your workflow.