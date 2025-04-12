Due to its privacy and security issues, Windows is far from the most optimized operating system for home servers. But if you’re a beginner self-hosting enthusiast or a casual user who wants to tinker with some cool distros, you’ll be surprised by the sheer number of server-centric tools included in Microsoft’s flagship OS.

Docker Desktop is one such utility, as it lets you configure your favorite containers on Windows 11… Or so I thought until I tried Podman Desktop after switching to the Podman ecosystem earlier this month. And let me tell you, it knocks Docker Desktop out of the park, and has become my preferred means of deploying self-hosted services on Windows.

4 Rootless and daemonless operation

To reduce privilege escalation risks on your PC

When you’re building a container stack, you’ll want to keep the security vulnerabilities to a minimum. This statement holds especially true in Windows, which is a lot easier to infect with malware than your average Linux distribution.

Although Docker Desktop does support rootless operational mode, you’ll have to manually enable it. Plus, it relies on the Docker daemon to perform your containerization tasks, which increases the attack vector on your daily driver. Unless you’re using Hyper-V, running Podman containers doesn’t require admin permissions, and you don’t have to worry about another daemon process potentially making your system more vulnerable.

3 Pod support

Especially for multi-container projects

As someone who often tinkers with DIY ideas involving a handful of closely-associated containers, I’ve always been fond of the pod-based approach in Kubernetes. If you’re not familiar with them, pods let you group multiple containers into a single unit, with each pod containing an infra container to manage port bindings, namespaces, and other parameters of the shared environment.

Let’s say you’re designing a website that requires multiple frontend and backend components. Pods offer an easy way to expose ports from your private database containers to the frontend aspects of your website. Like its CLI counterpart, Podman Desktop also supports pods, and they’re a lot easier to create on the GUI application. Unless you bring K8s into the equation, this feature isn’t available on Docker Desktop.

2 Support for multiple container engines

Including Docker

Despite the benefits offered by Podman, you might need other container runtimes for your container suite. Perhaps you need to leverage Red Hat OpenShift in your production-oriented container environment. Or maybe you just want to tinker with Lima for your DevOps/sysadmin journey.

Thankfully, Podman Desktop is compatible with multiple container platforms, so you don’t have to install multiple apps, dependencies, and packages. Heck, you can even incorporate good ol’ Docker in your Podman Desktop setup!

1 Solid extension set

Perfect for Quadlets and K8s lovers