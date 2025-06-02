I've been a fan of mechanical keyboards for over four years now. Ever since I moved from a Cooler Master membrane keyboard to a cheap mechanical keyboard, I knew I was never going back. A single keyboard turned into over a dozen, but there was one type of keyboard I ignored for a long time — low-profile keyboards. I loved the distinctive sound and feel of mechanical keyboards, and didn't want to sacrifice them by going low-profile.

After using multiple low-profile models, however, I not only realized I was wrong, but I also switched to one permanently. The enhanced comfort, accuracy, and portability were too good to let go of.

5 The typing experience isn't as bad as I feared

You're not sacrificing much