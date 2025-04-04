From Windows containers to LXCs, the home lab ecosystem encompasses a handful of containerization platforms. However, Docker has remained the most popular utility for deploying self-hosted applications and services inside isolated environments – and for good reason. It’s easy to use even for beginners, has solid documentation, and is compatible with an armada of tools.

But once you switch to advanced workloads, you might find Docker containers somewhat lacking. Having recently dabbled in Podman, it has quickly surpassed Docker for my self-hosting tasks.

It’s more secure than Docker

Rootless and daemonless? Sign me up!