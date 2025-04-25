Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti is one of the best graphics cards we've seen out of Team Green this generation, but its launch has been sullied by high prices and limited availability. It remains a decent graphics card, but due to how prices have shifted over the past month, Nvidia's lukewarm RTX 5070 puts up a seriously impressive fight.

I threw both GPUs on my test bench to see which one you should buy, and it's a mess for the RTX 5060 Ti.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founder's Edition 6.5 / 10 The RTX 5070 targets 1440p, and with a little help from DLSS 4, it can even hold up at 4K. However, the competition is fierce at this price, and the RTX 5070's advantages are marginal in most cases. Pros & Cons Cool and quiet Founder's Edition design Over 20% faster than an RTX 4070 DLSS 4 can multiply your frame rate Marginal gains over the RTX 4070 Super DLSS 4 calls for a high base frame rate $550 at Best Buy

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 7.5 / 10 Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti doesn't provide a massive generational uplift, but it hits the sweet spot on pricing and performance with DLSS 4 at the helm. Pros & Cons DLSS 4 enables otherwise impossible performance Large price cut on 16GB model Single, 8-pin power connector Falls short of the RTX 4070 16GB frame buffer still uses a 128-bit bus $530 at Newegg



RTX 5060 Ti vs. RTX 5070: Some odd spec differences